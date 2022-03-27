This farmhouse in Enosburg sits on 18 acres of land, making it a perfect place to have a farm or compound. The house also has glistening hardwood floors and a rustic kitchen.
Bedrooms: 3
Price: $319,900
Square Feet: 1,656
HIGHLIGHTS: detached barn, 18 acres of land, hardwood floors
Listed by Tami Lantz of Sherwood Real Estate and Tyler Hull of Sherwood Real Estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.