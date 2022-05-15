152-154 Pearl Street, St. Albans City

This property includes a single family home and a detached apartment/accessory dwelling unit to house more family members or rent out. The indoor pool is heated and large at 12 feet by 24 feet. There is also a large living room in the main house.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)

Price: $299,900

Square Feet: 1,440

HIGHLIGHTS: indoor pool, rental property included, open concept kitchen

Listed by Paul Martin at M Realty

