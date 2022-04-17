20 Turkey Ter, Swanton

This house sits on .61 acres of land and is close to Lake Champlain. The kitchen has beautiful wooden cabinets and the house has two full bathrooms included.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

Price: $299,000

Square Feet: 1,248

HIGHLIGHTS: deeded lake champlain access, lakeside deck, two car garage 

Listed by Michael Savage of Paul Poquette Realty Group LLC

20 Turkey Ter, Swanton

1 of 12

 

 

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you