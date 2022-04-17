This house sits on .61 acres of land and is close to Lake Champlain. The kitchen has beautiful wooden cabinets and the house has two full bathrooms included.
Bedrooms: 2
Price: $299,000
Square Feet: 1,248
HIGHLIGHTS: deeded lake champlain access, lakeside deck, two car garage
Listed by Michael Savage of Paul Poquette Realty Group LLC
