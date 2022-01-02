This beautiful home in Fairfax includes an additional apartment to use as a for a older relative or as a place to get rental income. With modern finishes and an acre of land it is the perfect place to come home to.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three quarter, 1 half)
Price: $285,900
HIGHLIGHTS: accessory dwelling unit, patio, big windows
Listed by Leigh Horton of Your Journey Real Estate
