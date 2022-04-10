This charming cape in Enosburg Falls has a large driveway and two car garage that is ideal for multiple vehicles. The two car garage has room for a workshop and the property sits on .7 acres of land.
Bedrooms: 4
Price: $285,000
Square Feet: 2,364
HIGHLIGHTS: mud room, two car garage, large back deck
Listed by Elizabeth Quarles of EXP Realty
