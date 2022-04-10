570 W Berkshire Rd, Enosburg Falls

This charming cape in Enosburg Falls has a large driveway and two car garage that is ideal for multiple vehicles. The two car garage has room for a workshop and the property sits on .7 acres of land.

Bedrooms: 4 

Bathrooms: 2 full

Price: $285,000

Square Feet: 2,364

HIGHLIGHTS: mud room, two car garage, large back deck

Listed by Elizabeth Quarles of EXP Realty

570 W Berkshire Rd, Enosburg Falls

1 of 13

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you