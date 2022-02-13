126 High St, Saint Albans

This house in St. Albans has wide planked wood floors, stained glass windows in the living room. It also has a two car garage with plenty of space for vehicles or a workshop. There is also a large backyard for kids and pets to play and adults to relax in in the warmer months.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full

Price: $254,900 

Square Feet: 1,578

HIGHLIGHTS: two car garage, stained glass windows, large backyard

Listed by Christopher von Trapp of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman

