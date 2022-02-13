This house in St. Albans has wide planked wood floors, stained glass windows in the living room. It also has a two car garage with plenty of space for vehicles or a workshop. There is also a large backyard for kids and pets to play and adults to relax in in the warmer months.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 full
Price: $254,900
HIGHLIGHTS: two car garage, stained glass windows, large backyard
Listed by Christopher von Trapp of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
