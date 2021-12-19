This cozy home in St. Albans features a open floor plan in the kitchen and dining room that leads out into a comfy living room with space for couches, bookshelves and a TV.
There is also a full basement in the home which gives the new owner the opportunity to expand their living space with a office or den area.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $239,900
Square Feet: 936
HIGHLIGHTS: full basement, back deck, backyard
Listed by Tamithy Howrigan of CENTURY 21 MRC
