Fresh on the market is a split level raised ranch in Sheldon that’s been well maintained and updated.
Listed for $229,900 by Renee Rainville of New Leaf Real Estate, 665 Kittell Road sits on 1.2 acres of land and has high ceilings with lots of natural light inside. There’s a large family room with a bar in the lower level with a deck and a shed outside.
Built in 1997, the home has a cute kitchen with a shiny island breakfast bar and sleek cabinetry. Each of the three bedrooms are decent sized while the bathroom has a modern look.
665 Kittell Road details
- Listing price: $229,900
- Bedrooms: 3
- Full bathrooms: 1
- Finished space: 1,716 square feet
- Acreage: 1.2
- Appliances: Dishwasher, dryer, refrigerator, washer, electric stove
- Heating: Baseboard, hot water, oil
- Water: Drilled well
- Sewer: Private
- MLS ID: 4811902
