This cute home in Fairfax is for a small family or to downsize into. Going inside, you will find a mudroom with a lot of storage which leads to a back deck and a kitchen with an additional pantry for storing food.

The house also has a full basement which is ideal for adding additional living space such as a office or bedroom.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full

Price: $224,900

Square Feet: 1,072

HIGHLIGHTS: full basement, mudroom, kitchen pantry

Listed by Renee Rainville of New Leaf Real Estate

