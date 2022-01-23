This cute home in Fairfax is for a small family or to downsize into. Going inside, you will find a mudroom with a lot of storage which leads to a back deck and a kitchen with an additional pantry for storing food.
The house also has a full basement which is ideal for adding additional living space such as a office or bedroom.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $224,900
HIGHLIGHTS: full basement, mudroom, kitchen pantry
Listed by Renee Rainville of New Leaf Real Estate
