This cozy condo in downtown St. Albans has been well cared for and is ready for move-in. The condo includes two parking spaces and is close to things to do downtown. With a low HOA fee of $185 per month it is also very affordable for the area.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $210,000
HIGHLIGHTS: move-in ready, open floor plan, low HOA fee
Listed by Christopher von Trapp of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
