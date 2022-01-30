160 N Main St APT 7, Saint Albans

This condo in St. Albans is in the heart of the city and ready for move in. It has two spacious bedrooms and a large, modern kitchen. it also has beautiful exposed beams and hardwood floors.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three quarter)

Price: $185,000 

Square Feet: 1,068

HIGHLIGHTS: exposed beams, large kitchen, laundry

Listed by Sandy Palmer of Vermont Real Estate Company

