This condo in St. Albans is in the heart of the city and ready for move in. It has two spacious bedrooms and a large, modern kitchen. it also has beautiful exposed beams and hardwood floors.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three quarter)
Price: $185,000
HIGHLIGHTS: exposed beams, large kitchen, laundry
Listed by Sandy Palmer of Vermont Real Estate Company
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.