441 Lake Road, Franklin

This Franklin home is secluded on two acres of land. There is a spacious kitchen on the first floor, along with a bedroom. On the second floor there is a primary suite, another bedroom and a bonus room.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)

Price: $139,000

Square Feet: 2,129

HIGHLIGHTS: 2 acres of land, first floor bedroom, sold as is

Listed by Brandi LaBounty of Paul Poquette Realty Group, LLC

