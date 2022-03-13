This Franklin home is secluded on two acres of land. There is a spacious kitchen on the first floor, along with a bedroom. On the second floor there is a primary suite, another bedroom and a bonus room.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $139,000
Square Feet: 2,129
HIGHLIGHTS: 2 acres of land, first floor bedroom, sold as is
Listed by Brandi LaBounty of Paul Poquette Realty Group, LLC
