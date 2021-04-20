Bring along six other guests to enjoy this unique, rustic retreat nestled on a quiet hill in Wilmington.
While just a short drive from the downtown area, the Vermont Sugar House is plenty private and secluded to provide peaceful serenity. Relax on the deck or by the outdoor fire pit before heading inside to enjoy the electric fireplace in the master bedroom.
The home is built around a huge stone fireplace that was formed atop the old foundations of a sugar house – providing a cozy look that pairs perfectly with the wood floors and post-and-beam style of the main room.
About
- Cost: $224 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 6 beds in 3 bedrooms sleep 7 guests
- Bathrooms: 1.5
Amenities
- Washer and dryer, iron, and hangers
- Towels, soap, toilet paper, shampoo, and hair dryer
- Bed sheets and extra pillows and blankets
- TV and game console
- Children’s books and toys
- Wi-Fi and dedicated work space
- Dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker, oven, stove, pots and pans
- Grill and barbecue utensils
Guest testimony
“Adorable cabin in the woods. Secluded but pretty close to groceries, etc. We loved the fireplace and enjoyed exploring the nearby woods around the property. The fire pit was great and the kids loved the bunk beds.” —Rachel, April 2021
