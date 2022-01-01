Key photo

Alburgh:

180 Cedar Ln 

0.17-$179,900

Amanda and Gerald Higdon to Pamela and Robert Crino

North Side of Hidden Drive Road

0.69-$150,000

Kara Berrini to Phyllis Corcora-Wood and Ronald Woods

Fairfax:

7 Pleasant Woods Road

$220,000

Ian Mackenzie to Carla Trombley

88 Woodward Road

2.85-$449,900

Natalie and Paul Bean to Karen and Thomas Young

Franklin:

1026 Jones Road

33-$375,000

Sold by Sally Severy

Georgia:

88 Sodom Road

11.9-$428,000

Joseph Trask to Alexander and Liam Walker

70 Jed Shepard Road

23.1-$452,000

Deborah Dolby and Peter Martin to Brian and Rachel Vaughan

450 Bronson Road

2.0-$235,000

Stacey Ring to Mary Hoy and Dan Jarvis

5581 Ethan Allen Highway

2.0-$295,000

Elizabeth and Patrick Roach to Brandon Sprano

4261 Georgia Short Road

0.18-$699,000

Patricia Jewett to Anthony Enzor-Demeo and Kevin Kaufman

Highgate:

310 US Route 7

1.5-$207,000

Miranda Thayer to Melissa Ruggles

4205 Rollo Road

14.53-$379,000

Mark and Rejeanne Gilding, Trustee to Douglas and Sonja Lacross

Montgomery:

464 West Hill Road

12.3-$285,000

Olga Lermontov and Charles Salmon to Genevieve and Jason Guild

224 Oberland Valley

0.57-$240,000

Gary Leroux to Amanda and Matthew Chaput

Sheldon:

10793 Route 105

305.8-$931,000

Philip and Suzanne Parent to Stephen McDonald

Saint Albans Town:

15 Pike Dr

1.0-$360,000

April and Michael Lucas to Amanda Bottiggi and Brain Holmes

143 Allard Dr

0.82-$120,000

Elaine Jones to Danny Beauregard

151 Nason Street

0.96-$327,000

Devon Sanborn to Josalene Curtis and Zakary Nolan-Porter

Swanton:

101 County Road

0.36-$220,000

Henry Trieb to Nicholas and Nicole Trieb

3 Lavoie Ave

0.25-$375,000

Michael Grupp and Jessica Raner to Cole and Nicole Heyman

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you