Alburgh:
180 Cedar Ln
0.17-$179,900
Amanda and Gerald Higdon to Pamela and Robert Crino
North Side of Hidden Drive Road
0.69-$150,000
Kara Berrini to Phyllis Corcora-Wood and Ronald Woods
Fairfax:
7 Pleasant Woods Road
$220,000
Ian Mackenzie to Carla Trombley
88 Woodward Road
2.85-$449,900
Natalie and Paul Bean to Karen and Thomas Young
Franklin:
1026 Jones Road
33-$375,000
Sold by Sally Severy
Georgia:
88 Sodom Road
11.9-$428,000
Joseph Trask to Alexander and Liam Walker
70 Jed Shepard Road
23.1-$452,000
Deborah Dolby and Peter Martin to Brian and Rachel Vaughan
450 Bronson Road
2.0-$235,000
Stacey Ring to Mary Hoy and Dan Jarvis
5581 Ethan Allen Highway
2.0-$295,000
Elizabeth and Patrick Roach to Brandon Sprano
4261 Georgia Short Road
0.18-$699,000
Patricia Jewett to Anthony Enzor-Demeo and Kevin Kaufman
Highgate:
310 US Route 7
1.5-$207,000
Miranda Thayer to Melissa Ruggles
4205 Rollo Road
14.53-$379,000
Mark and Rejeanne Gilding, Trustee to Douglas and Sonja Lacross
Montgomery:
464 West Hill Road
12.3-$285,000
Olga Lermontov and Charles Salmon to Genevieve and Jason Guild
224 Oberland Valley
0.57-$240,000
Gary Leroux to Amanda and Matthew Chaput
Sheldon:
10793 Route 105
305.8-$931,000
Philip and Suzanne Parent to Stephen McDonald
Saint Albans Town:
15 Pike Dr
1.0-$360,000
April and Michael Lucas to Amanda Bottiggi and Brain Holmes
143 Allard Dr
0.82-$120,000
Elaine Jones to Danny Beauregard
151 Nason Street
0.96-$327,000
Devon Sanborn to Josalene Curtis and Zakary Nolan-Porter
Swanton:
101 County Road
0.36-$220,000
Henry Trieb to Nicholas and Nicole Trieb
3 Lavoie Ave
0.25-$375,000
Michael Grupp and Jessica Raner to Cole and Nicole Heyman
