Enosburg:

3490 Woodward Neighborhood Road

8.35-$120,000

Sold to Jon Sutter

Fairfax:

280 Nichols Road

12.1-$503,000

Caitlin and Gregory Jacobs to Patricia Clark

586 Goose Pond Road

10.7-$810,000

Amy Bell to Aaron Mills

Fairfield:

9764 Route 36

10.1-$425,000

Donald Muller and Jessica Remillard to Roland Ludlam, Jr.

Georgia:

126 Dunneaway Dr

$296,022.71

Sold to Edward and Susan Benoit

Highgate:

26 Brosseau Road

0.84-$117,500

Gregory and Gretchen Maskell to Rebecca Metivier and Keith Spaulding

Montgomery:

3304 Hazens Notch Road

14.55-$530,000

Bruce Eveland to Lesley Jarvis and Kevin Sutjak

404 Amidon Road

0.77-$121,000

Sold by William Madden II

Richford:

1 River Street

0.13-$200,000

James and Paula Mayhew to Scott and Wendy Boyce

Sheldon:

120 Forest Hts

2.2-$435,000

Angela Lussier to Gary Lefko and Rebecca Nekolite

St. Albans City:

63 Barlow St

0.27-$295,000

Sold to Anthony Marigliano and Juliet Rynear

20 Stebbins St

0.08-$193,000

Sold by Donna and James Lewis

251 Lake St

0.73-$301,500

172 High St

0.36-$350,000

Ben and Jessica Howriganto Jamie Brooks and Dustin Nowak

13 Oak St

0.23-$108,500

Sold by Earl Greenia

13 Murray Dr

0.1-$165,000

Dennis Morey to Shelley Lamphere

133 High St, Unit 9

$293,000

Richard Kingston to Laura Bellstrom and John Hartnett

205 North Main St

0.57-$297,000

Julie Allian to Timothy Luneau and Bruce Rhoades

St. Albans Town:

101 Cohen Road

0.41-$380,000

Sold to James Quilliam

Swanton:

24 Country Club Estates

1.75-$394,000

Jennifer Hindes (FKA Jenni) and Gregory Thomas to Autumn Beyor and Jason Blais

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

