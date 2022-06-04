Enosburg:
3490 Woodward Neighborhood Road
8.35-$120,000
Sold to Jon Sutter
Fairfax:
280 Nichols Road
12.1-$503,000
Caitlin and Gregory Jacobs to Patricia Clark
586 Goose Pond Road
10.7-$810,000
Amy Bell to Aaron Mills
Fairfield:
9764 Route 36
10.1-$425,000
Donald Muller and Jessica Remillard to Roland Ludlam, Jr.
Georgia:
126 Dunneaway Dr
$296,022.71
Sold to Edward and Susan Benoit
Highgate:
26 Brosseau Road
0.84-$117,500
Gregory and Gretchen Maskell to Rebecca Metivier and Keith Spaulding
Montgomery:
3304 Hazens Notch Road
14.55-$530,000
Bruce Eveland to Lesley Jarvis and Kevin Sutjak
404 Amidon Road
0.77-$121,000
Sold by William Madden II
Richford:
1 River Street
0.13-$200,000
James and Paula Mayhew to Scott and Wendy Boyce
Sheldon:
120 Forest Hts
2.2-$435,000
Angela Lussier to Gary Lefko and Rebecca Nekolite
St. Albans City:
63 Barlow St
0.27-$295,000
Sold to Anthony Marigliano and Juliet Rynear
20 Stebbins St
0.08-$193,000
Sold by Donna and James Lewis
251 Lake St
0.73-$301,500
172 High St
0.36-$350,000
Ben and Jessica Howriganto Jamie Brooks and Dustin Nowak
13 Oak St
0.23-$108,500
Sold by Earl Greenia
13 Murray Dr
0.1-$165,000
Dennis Morey to Shelley Lamphere
133 High St, Unit 9
$293,000
Richard Kingston to Laura Bellstrom and John Hartnett
205 North Main St
0.57-$297,000
Julie Allian to Timothy Luneau and Bruce Rhoades
St. Albans Town:
101 Cohen Road
0.41-$380,000
Sold to James Quilliam
Swanton:
24 Country Club Estates
1.75-$394,000
Jennifer Hindes (FKA Jenni) and Gregory Thomas to Autumn Beyor and Jason Blais
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.