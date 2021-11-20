Key photo

Alburgh:

16 Point of Tongue

1.03-$839,500

Elizabeth and Luke St. Clair to Karen Ladouceur

331 W Shore Road

0.69-$525,000

Richard and Linda Mathieu to Darlyne and John Mceleney 

383 West Shore Road

0.5-$235,000

Jean Mazza and Majorie Waggy to John and Patricia Cartier and Yvon Royer

17 McGreggor Point

10.2-$315,000

Daniel and Patricia Shaw to Barbara and James Croteay and Jennifer and Matthew Deren

Fairfax:

291 Sam Webb Road

0.75-$150,000

Robert Deschamp to Jessica Legacy

54 Apple Tree Road

1.25-$519,000

Mark Labrie to Kathleen Berard and Ryan Seeholzer

62 Butler St

0.51-$350,000

Carl Grasso IV and Kristin Spopronyi to Marc Joseph Pierr Chamberland and Rose Jezamine Kee Edjoc

27 Heights Road

0.51-$125,000

Adrien Laroche to Conner and Kayla Laroche

Georgia:

Mills Road

1.4-$325,000

Dan and Tina Coolbeth to Angela and Ryan McCarthy

6 Sand Hill Road

1.25-$440,000

Marc Rosado to Holly and Louis Horvath

3185 Ethan Allen Highway

1.0-$179,000

Timothy Palmer to Benjamin Palmer and Shyanna Sweeney

Highgate:

7165 Route 78

1.31-$289,900

Alisha and Chad Miles to Shaylyn Russel and Cameron Valley

Sheldon:

169 Sheldon Heights Road

1.3-$325,000

Valarie Hilliker and Robert Hilliker Jr. to Germaine and Jeffrey Cross

281 Trophy Ln

1.1-$349,000

David and Trula Southwick to Lorelei Goodfield and Marcus Hudson

St. Albans Town:

21 Twin Court

$250,000

Jane Wilde to John Moore and Caroline Tassey

6 Bayview Dr

0.5-$373,000

Jason and Jessica Hatin to Tyler Ortiz and Sheilagh Smith

Swanton:

43 New St.

0.25-$275,000

 Marie and Scott Bessette to Lawrence and Novaross Nixon

14 Campbell Bay Road

0.65-$293,000

Katherine and Steven Day to Cathy and James Lawrence 

 

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you