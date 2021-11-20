Alburgh:
16 Point of Tongue
1.03-$839,500
Elizabeth and Luke St. Clair to Karen Ladouceur
331 W Shore Road
0.69-$525,000
Richard and Linda Mathieu to Darlyne and John Mceleney
383 West Shore Road
0.5-$235,000
Jean Mazza and Majorie Waggy to John and Patricia Cartier and Yvon Royer
17 McGreggor Point
10.2-$315,000
Daniel and Patricia Shaw to Barbara and James Croteay and Jennifer and Matthew Deren
Fairfax:
291 Sam Webb Road
0.75-$150,000
Robert Deschamp to Jessica Legacy
54 Apple Tree Road
1.25-$519,000
Mark Labrie to Kathleen Berard and Ryan Seeholzer
62 Butler St
0.51-$350,000
Carl Grasso IV and Kristin Spopronyi to Marc Joseph Pierr Chamberland and Rose Jezamine Kee Edjoc
27 Heights Road
0.51-$125,000
Adrien Laroche to Conner and Kayla Laroche
Georgia:
Mills Road
1.4-$325,000
Dan and Tina Coolbeth to Angela and Ryan McCarthy
6 Sand Hill Road
1.25-$440,000
Marc Rosado to Holly and Louis Horvath
3185 Ethan Allen Highway
1.0-$179,000
Timothy Palmer to Benjamin Palmer and Shyanna Sweeney
Highgate:
7165 Route 78
1.31-$289,900
Alisha and Chad Miles to Shaylyn Russel and Cameron Valley
Sheldon:
169 Sheldon Heights Road
1.3-$325,000
Valarie Hilliker and Robert Hilliker Jr. to Germaine and Jeffrey Cross
281 Trophy Ln
1.1-$349,000
David and Trula Southwick to Lorelei Goodfield and Marcus Hudson
St. Albans Town:
21 Twin Court
$250,000
Jane Wilde to John Moore and Caroline Tassey
6 Bayview Dr
0.5-$373,000
Jason and Jessica Hatin to Tyler Ortiz and Sheilagh Smith
Swanton:
43 New St.
0.25-$275,000
Marie and Scott Bessette to Lawrence and Novaross Nixon
14 Campbell Bay Road
0.65-$293,000
Katherine and Steven Day to Cathy and James Lawrence
