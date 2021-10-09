Franklin County property sold: 9/27-10/3

Bakersfield:

893 Waterville Mountain Road

28.4-$466,800

Michael Beyor to Jianquing Fan and Yonhghua Wang

Enosburg:

384 Howard Road

9.89-$285,000

Cristian and Leah Jablonski to Angela and Issac Delabruere

Fairfield:

325 Pumpkin Village Road

0.75-$236,000

Linda Bashaw to Eliza Adams and Robert Paradee

4775 VT Route 36

2.1-$235,000

Christopher and Elizabeth Ebbs to Christopher Saylor

Fairfax:

258 Carroll Hill Road

2.0-$400,000

Shannon and Steve Furness to Christopher and Nicole Trudo

41 White Pine Road

25.4-$635,000

Brenda and Briane Barr to Andrew Nathanial and Rebecca Anne Payne

43F Colonial Road

$205,000

Alicia and Preston Gage to Jeri and Renee Munn

181 Wilkins Road

20.89-$385,000

Edmond and Holly Cormier to Nickolas Coburn

8 Plains Road

2.2-$306,000

Brian and Virginia Savery to Brian Glogowski

Fletcher:

72 Pine Cliffs Road

9.17-$165,000

Frederick Brauer to Greta Jefferis

Franklin:

32 Dewing Road

0.13-$288,000

Frank and Robin Cater to Benjamin and Lyndsi Cote

Lot 4A Kendall Road

15.06-$99,000

Keane Yandow to Brittany and Daren Rivard

Georgia:

3222 Oakland Station Road

5.47-$288,500

Randall Morin to Taylor Holmes-Voss and Mark Labonte II

24 Reynolds Road

4.0-$345,000

Matthew and Sarah DiBona to Gunner Bevilacqua and Lindsey Ladd

2980 Ethan Allen Highway

4.0-$355,000

Robert and Shawdra Meader to Christopher Walker and Jennifer Fielder

Highgate:

356 Country Club Road

0.78-$230,000

Erica St. Francis and Richard St. Francis Jr. to Ryan Cote

73 Ladimi Circle

1.32-$53,000

Diane and Thomas Bellrose to Corey and Heather Bellrose

Montgomery:

4 Jinglebell Dr.

0.77-$267,000

Patrick Herbert to Jason Day

Richford:

55 Eastern Ave.

0.25-$110,000

Alan Matthew to Avalon Shepard

Sheldon:

372 Trophy Ln.

1.6-$309,900

Scott Hope and Scott Hope Jr. to Courtney and Drew Machia

484 VT Route 105

1.3-$230,000

Linda Craig and Joseph Craig Jr. to Sharon Lee

St. Albans City:

73 Lincoln Ave.

0.21-$237,000

Brian Gagne to Meghan Bellavance and Basil D.N. Waugh

292 Lake St.

0.56-$259,900

David Doba to Jesse Taylor

85 Aldis St.

0.22-$187,000

Mary Lawton to Matthew Lyon and Katherine Murphy

St. Albans Town:

103 Old Orchard Road

$335,000

Courtney and Jacee Sutton to Carole and Ronald Stankevich

54 Huntley Ave.

$822,500

Eveyln Guyette to Anthony Graziano

17 Ward Terrace

0.32-$290,000

Mandi and Ryan Boutin to Kayla and Michael Badger

3 Asia Ln.

$350,000

Jun and Kyoung Yi to James and Peggy Agnew

Swanton:

8 Jordan Ln.

0.59-$53,000

Richard Gamache to Stacie Manchester

10 Andy Ave.

1.0-$257,000

Christopher Trudo to Audrey Currier

16 York St.

0.12-$144,600

Joshua Wolfe to Shawn Cheney

29 Greenwich St.

0.25-$257,000

Keith Sausville Jennifer LaValley

69 Church Road

10.46-$50,300

Eldora Cheney to Cathey Fournier

