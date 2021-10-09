Bakersfield:
893 Waterville Mountain Road
28.4-$466,800
Michael Beyor to Jianquing Fan and Yonhghua Wang
Enosburg:
384 Howard Road
9.89-$285,000
Cristian and Leah Jablonski to Angela and Issac Delabruere
Fairfield:
325 Pumpkin Village Road
0.75-$236,000
Linda Bashaw to Eliza Adams and Robert Paradee
4775 VT Route 36
2.1-$235,000
Christopher and Elizabeth Ebbs to Christopher Saylor
Fairfax:
258 Carroll Hill Road
2.0-$400,000
Shannon and Steve Furness to Christopher and Nicole Trudo
41 White Pine Road
25.4-$635,000
Brenda and Briane Barr to Andrew Nathanial and Rebecca Anne Payne
43F Colonial Road
$205,000
Alicia and Preston Gage to Jeri and Renee Munn
181 Wilkins Road
20.89-$385,000
Edmond and Holly Cormier to Nickolas Coburn
8 Plains Road
2.2-$306,000
Brian and Virginia Savery to Brian Glogowski
Fletcher:
72 Pine Cliffs Road
9.17-$165,000
Frederick Brauer to Greta Jefferis
Franklin:
32 Dewing Road
0.13-$288,000
Frank and Robin Cater to Benjamin and Lyndsi Cote
Lot 4A Kendall Road
15.06-$99,000
Keane Yandow to Brittany and Daren Rivard
Georgia:
3222 Oakland Station Road
5.47-$288,500
Randall Morin to Taylor Holmes-Voss and Mark Labonte II
24 Reynolds Road
4.0-$345,000
Matthew and Sarah DiBona to Gunner Bevilacqua and Lindsey Ladd
2980 Ethan Allen Highway
4.0-$355,000
Robert and Shawdra Meader to Christopher Walker and Jennifer Fielder
Highgate:
356 Country Club Road
0.78-$230,000
Erica St. Francis and Richard St. Francis Jr. to Ryan Cote
73 Ladimi Circle
1.32-$53,000
Diane and Thomas Bellrose to Corey and Heather Bellrose
Montgomery:
4 Jinglebell Dr.
0.77-$267,000
Patrick Herbert to Jason Day
Richford:
55 Eastern Ave.
0.25-$110,000
Alan Matthew to Avalon Shepard
Sheldon:
372 Trophy Ln.
1.6-$309,900
Scott Hope and Scott Hope Jr. to Courtney and Drew Machia
484 VT Route 105
1.3-$230,000
Linda Craig and Joseph Craig Jr. to Sharon Lee
St. Albans City:
73 Lincoln Ave.
0.21-$237,000
Brian Gagne to Meghan Bellavance and Basil D.N. Waugh
292 Lake St.
0.56-$259,900
David Doba to Jesse Taylor
85 Aldis St.
0.22-$187,000
Mary Lawton to Matthew Lyon and Katherine Murphy
St. Albans Town:
103 Old Orchard Road
$335,000
Courtney and Jacee Sutton to Carole and Ronald Stankevich
54 Huntley Ave.
$822,500
Eveyln Guyette to Anthony Graziano
17 Ward Terrace
0.32-$290,000
Mandi and Ryan Boutin to Kayla and Michael Badger
3 Asia Ln.
$350,000
Jun and Kyoung Yi to James and Peggy Agnew
Swanton:
8 Jordan Ln.
0.59-$53,000
Richard Gamache to Stacie Manchester
10 Andy Ave.
1.0-$257,000
Christopher Trudo to Audrey Currier
16 York St.
0.12-$144,600
Joshua Wolfe to Shawn Cheney
29 Greenwich St.
0.25-$257,000
Keith Sausville Jennifer LaValley
69 Church Road
10.46-$50,300
Eldora Cheney to Cathey Fournier
