Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Bakersfield:
218 Pudvah Hill Rd
10.3-$352,500
Tina Ovitt to Matthew and Vanessa Haebdank
398 Fairfield Rd
5.9-$152,300
Kimberly Vieta to Kayla Mertn
Enosburg:
170 Valentine Dr
0.49-$184,000
Crystal Cousineau to Heather Conklin and David Palendrano
Fairfax:
825 Goose Pond Rd
1.77-$404,364
John Cross to Amy and Michael Niggel
5 Shepardson Hollow Rd
2.34-$116,000
Ardis Meunier to Brook Bushey
Fairfield:
4523 Duffy Hill Rd
105-$790,000
Robert West to Theresa Kavanaugh and John Lienhard
357 Simonds Rd
0.2-$236,000
Mark Quillam to Jamie and Marsha Archambault
Highgate:
423 Highgate Rd
0.29-$260,000
Kenny Smith to Adam Wagner
920 Deer Yard Dr
1.31-$224,000
Daniel and Holly Billado to Melissa Tice
70 Katieann Ln
1.0-$259,900
Jessica Dostie and Adam Hardy to Amanda Ball
Richford:
44 Harlem St
1.0-$140,000
Amanda and Michael Tracey to Chad and Desiree Lafromboise
383 McAllister Rd
0.7-$247,500
Christine and Thomas O'Toole to Anna and Michael Tracy
1 River St
0.13-$225,000
Ardith and David Woods to James and Paula Mayhew
Swanton:
15 Thibault St
0.25-$225,000
Jessica and Keith Provost to Mackenzie and Riley Delzer
8 Linda Ave
0.3-$275,000
Robert and Tammy Trombley to Cody Trombley
