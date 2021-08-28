Key photo

Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Bakersfield:

218 Pudvah Hill Rd

10.3-$352,500

Tina Ovitt to Matthew and Vanessa Haebdank

398 Fairfield Rd

5.9-$152,300

Kimberly Vieta to Kayla Mertn

Enosburg:

170 Valentine Dr

0.49-$184,000

Crystal Cousineau to Heather Conklin and David Palendrano

Fairfax:

825 Goose Pond Rd

1.77-$404,364

John Cross to Amy and Michael Niggel

5 Shepardson Hollow Rd

2.34-$116,000

Ardis Meunier to Brook Bushey

Fairfield:

4523 Duffy Hill Rd

105-$790,000

Robert West to Theresa Kavanaugh and John Lienhard

357 Simonds Rd

0.2-$236,000

Mark Quillam to Jamie and Marsha Archambault

Highgate:

423 Highgate Rd

0.29-$260,000

Kenny Smith to Adam Wagner

920 Deer Yard Dr

1.31-$224,000

Daniel and Holly Billado to Melissa Tice

70 Katieann Ln

1.0-$259,900

Jessica Dostie and Adam Hardy to Amanda Ball

Richford:

44 Harlem St

1.0-$140,000

Amanda and Michael Tracey to Chad and Desiree Lafromboise

383 McAllister Rd

0.7-$247,500

Christine and Thomas O'Toole to Anna and Michael Tracy 

1 River St

0.13-$225,000

Ardith and David Woods to James and Paula Mayhew

Swanton:

15 Thibault St

0.25-$225,000

Jessica and Keith Provost to Mackenzie and Riley Delzer

8 Linda Ave

0.3-$275,000

Robert and Tammy Trombley to Cody Trombley

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you