Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Alburgh:

20 Point of Tongue

1.12-$750,000

Arthur Harm and Kathleen Whitley-Harm to Connie and William Sheets

12 Mooney Dr

0.22-$70,000

Daniel Kelley to Maretta Hostetler and David Towers

Fairfax:

2 Parker Rd

0.35-$217,000

John French V to Nichole Hammond

768 Goose Pond Rd

2.42-$292,500

Nichole Corbin-Farrell to Mason Farrell

449 Nichols Rd

3.5-$325,000

John Lee to Taylor Laurin and Andrew Rinehart

65 River Rd

3.25-$70,000

Daniel Kelley to Maretta Hostetler and David Towers

Franklin:

59 Hammond Shore Rd Camp 206A

$152,900

Linda Bates and Louis Bates Jr. to Dustin Matton and Macy Lee Touchet-Cote

Georgia:

140 Austin Rd

0.66-$346,000

Jared and Rachel Doohen to Glen and Jennifer Camp

764 Sandy Birch Rd

1.08-$335,000

Kayla and Ryan Rivard to Jed Thibault and Cybill Yanus

389 Cedarwood Terrace

1.0-$300,000

Kimbrely and Steven Meilleur to Olivia Couture

Highgate: 

57 Jewell Ave

1.3-$82,000

George Kovacs to Leo Tallman

16 Cook Rd

0.25-$300,000

Cyrus Grennon and Kyleeigh Mortis to Stephen Frasier

Richford

144 Main St

0.16-$99,000

Lorraine Hoey and Andrew Richards to Erica Spencer

49 Eastern Ave

0.06-$130,000

Alan Mayhew to Leah Martin and Jason Russell

97 Noyes St

0.25-$100,000

Carrie Billado to Angel Goldsmith

Swanton:

14 Lake St

0.13-$215,500

Cody Trombley to Brian Bartlett and Bethany True

43 Grand Ave

0.25-$69,110

Johnathan McDonald to Stephen McDonald

42 Fourth St

0.25-$230,000

Luis Costa Jr. to Alex Marinelli

489 and 490 Lakewood Dr

0.89-$650,000

Kimberly Robare to Eugene LeBlanc

