Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Alburgh:
20 Point of Tongue
1.12-$750,000
Arthur Harm and Kathleen Whitley-Harm to Connie and William Sheets
12 Mooney Dr
0.22-$70,000
Daniel Kelley to Maretta Hostetler and David Towers
Fairfax:
2 Parker Rd
0.35-$217,000
John French V to Nichole Hammond
768 Goose Pond Rd
2.42-$292,500
Nichole Corbin-Farrell to Mason Farrell
449 Nichols Rd
3.5-$325,000
John Lee to Taylor Laurin and Andrew Rinehart
65 River Rd
3.25-$70,000
Daniel Kelley to Maretta Hostetler and David Towers
Franklin:
59 Hammond Shore Rd Camp 206A
$152,900
Linda Bates and Louis Bates Jr. to Dustin Matton and Macy Lee Touchet-Cote
Georgia:
140 Austin Rd
0.66-$346,000
Jared and Rachel Doohen to Glen and Jennifer Camp
764 Sandy Birch Rd
1.08-$335,000
Kayla and Ryan Rivard to Jed Thibault and Cybill Yanus
389 Cedarwood Terrace
1.0-$300,000
Kimbrely and Steven Meilleur to Olivia Couture
Highgate:
57 Jewell Ave
1.3-$82,000
George Kovacs to Leo Tallman
16 Cook Rd
0.25-$300,000
Cyrus Grennon and Kyleeigh Mortis to Stephen Frasier
Richford
144 Main St
0.16-$99,000
Lorraine Hoey and Andrew Richards to Erica Spencer
49 Eastern Ave
0.06-$130,000
Alan Mayhew to Leah Martin and Jason Russell
97 Noyes St
0.25-$100,000
Carrie Billado to Angel Goldsmith
Swanton:
14 Lake St
0.13-$215,500
Cody Trombley to Brian Bartlett and Bethany True
43 Grand Ave
0.25-$69,110
Johnathan McDonald to Stephen McDonald
42 Fourth St
0.25-$230,000
Luis Costa Jr. to Alex Marinelli
489 and 490 Lakewood Dr
0.89-$650,000
Kimberly Robare to Eugene LeBlanc
