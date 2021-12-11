Alburgh:
79 Annick Ave
0.71-$120,001
Anne Campbell to Lorraine and Stephen Thibault
720 South Main St
0.53-$155,000
Dolores Baez to Magdalena Salemno
Bakersfield:
651 Hennessey Road
10.6-$150,000
Gerald and Nicole Rose to Anglea and Lyle Poirier
Enosburg
123 Champlain Str
0.24-$140,000
Susan Sawyer to Amanda Landon
Fairfax:
112 Main St
28.5-$196,000
Karen and Russell Bushey to Bradley Bushey
Fairfield:
856 Pond Road
13.2-$420,000
Angela and Costa Pandis to Taylor Reynolds and Zachary Zawisza
Georgia:
233 Nature Nook Ln
2.65-565,000
Karen Bouthillette to Brandi and Shawn Sise
Highgate:
266 Jewell Ave
2.71-$361,000
Chris Boudreau to Jeremiah and Paige Doolan
Montgomery:
3818 West Hill Road
14-$525,000
Micah Erno to Lauren Murphy
3159 S Main St
0.5-$225,600
Bernard and Nancy Cousino to Elise and Michael Chatagnier
Sheldon:
71 High Street
0.4-$190,000
Mary-Paule Jackson to Desiree and Shayne Paquette
St. Albans Town:
2139 Bronson Road
2.3-$400,000
Robert Langevin to Andrew Bechard
5 Elizabeth St
0.66-$365,500
Kenneth and Wanda McDaniel to Michael and Tracianna Boyer
81 Firefly Ln
1.18-$357,900
Leonard Bushey to Elizabeth Moquin and Amy Tenenbaum
74 Charbonneau Dr
1.16-$629,000
Cedric Demeritt to Angela and Gregory Hoeger
79 Brigham Road
1.31-$235,000
Celine Blondel and Thomas Fiske, Jr. to Amy Reynolds
Swanton:
773C Ramp Road
1.0-$450,000
Sold by Ethan and Sylvia Garrison
14 + 16 Ironwood Ln
$729,000
Sarah and Zachary Clark to Dustin Parlow
99 Grand Ave
0.25-$112,500
Shan Morgan to Britany Yates
48 North River Street
0.15-$189,000
Sold to Jennifer Bosley
