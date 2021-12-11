Key photo

Alburgh:

79 Annick Ave

0.71-$120,001

Anne Campbell to Lorraine and Stephen Thibault

720 South Main St

0.53-$155,000

Dolores Baez to Magdalena Salemno

Bakersfield:

651 Hennessey Road

10.6-$150,000

Gerald and Nicole Rose to Anglea and Lyle Poirier

Enosburg

 

123 Champlain Str

0.24-$140,000

Susan Sawyer to Amanda Landon

Fairfax:

112 Main St

28.5-$196,000

Karen and Russell Bushey to Bradley Bushey

Fairfield:

856 Pond Road

13.2-$420,000

Angela and Costa Pandis to Taylor Reynolds and Zachary Zawisza

Georgia:

233 Nature Nook Ln

2.65-565,000

Karen Bouthillette to Brandi and Shawn Sise

Highgate:

266 Jewell Ave

2.71-$361,000

Chris Boudreau to Jeremiah and Paige Doolan

Montgomery:

3818 West Hill Road

14-$525,000

Micah Erno to Lauren Murphy

3159 S Main St

0.5-$225,600

Bernard and Nancy Cousino to Elise and Michael Chatagnier

Sheldon:

71 High Street

0.4-$190,000

Mary-Paule Jackson to Desiree and Shayne Paquette

St. Albans Town:

2139 Bronson Road

2.3-$400,000

Robert Langevin to Andrew Bechard

5 Elizabeth St

0.66-$365,500

Kenneth and Wanda McDaniel to Michael and Tracianna Boyer

81 Firefly Ln

1.18-$357,900

Leonard Bushey to Elizabeth Moquin and Amy Tenenbaum

74 Charbonneau Dr

1.16-$629,000

Cedric Demeritt to Angela and Gregory Hoeger

79 Brigham Road

1.31-$235,000

Celine Blondel and Thomas Fiske, Jr. to Amy Reynolds

Swanton:

773C Ramp Road

1.0-$450,000

Sold by Ethan and Sylvia Garrison

14 + 16 Ironwood Ln

$729,000

Sarah and Zachary Clark to Dustin Parlow

99 Grand Ave

0.25-$112,500

Shan Morgan to Britany Yates

48 North River Street

0.15-$189,000

Sold to Jennifer Bosley

 

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

