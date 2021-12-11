Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Gusts up to 50 mph possible near Lake Champlain. * WHERE...Eastern Essex County in northern New York, parts of northern Vermont, and areas just east of and along the spine of the Green Mountains in Vermont. * WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest gusts will occur this evening into the overnight, then lessen to 25 to 35 mph early Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&

...Line of Showers to Be Followed By Gusty Winds... Across Vermont, a line of showers will shift east across the region between about 8 PM and 10 PM. Shortly following its passage, west to southwest wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible. Thereafter, wind gusts will remain between 25 to 35 mph with a few gusts to 45 mph. While wind gusts are not expected to be as strong across Vermont as in northern New York, these wind gusts will still be sufficient given the wet soils to push trees onto powerlines and blow around loose objects.