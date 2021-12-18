Key photo

Alburgh:

188 Krik & Fitts Road

0.09-$337,000

Carolun Van Cott to Melissa and Ryan Denecker

1360 Windmill Point 

0.59-$722,000

Sold to Curtis and Judith Maynard

736 Alburgh Springs Road

$130,847

Sold to Tina Laroche

298 Mott Street North

0.2-$245,000

Joseph and Mary Haeberle to Beth and Christopher O’Keefe

39 Jarvis Ln

0.59-$127,800

Walter Zablonski, Jr. to Nicholas Poissant

Bakersfield:

1285 Main Street North

3.0-$465,000

Jennifer and Shaun Montague to Ryan Beauregard-Ovitt and Ashley Ovitt

53 Log Cabin Ln

10.5-$170,000

Kevin Potter to Alex and Angela Holcomb

Fairfax:

370 Goose Pond Road

5.86-$249,900

Sold to Debra Ann Patinka-Voyer

53 Rounds Road

2.28-$390,962.50

Benjamin Carter to Jessica and Matthew Dintrone

91 Rugg Road

10.5-$130,000

Peter and Tina Levick to Megan and Nathan Levick

Fairfield:

45 Jettie Dr

4.02-$425,000

Diane and Loren Tracy to Mercedes and Bartholomew Benckert

Franklin:

390 Gallup Road

2.75-$365,000

Katelin Jones and Debra Whitney to Janessa and Simeon Gervais

536 Browns Corner

1.0-$223,000

Simeon Gervais to Emily Dudley and Tristian Osborne

Georgia:

1009 Georgia Mountain Road

5.0-$315,000

Paul Newton and Kristin Stewart to Alexander and Paige Morris

331 Reynolds Road

1.0-$360,000

Terry Rooney to Delmiquco Hue and Addyson Nunez

190 Napoleon Dr

2.04-$432,500

Marcel and Rose Cadieux to Dave and Melissa Forcier

Lot 7 and Lot 17 Georgia Shore Road

7.93-$310,000

Sold to Sally and Justin Horton

Highgate:

1275 Carter Hill Road 

10.1-$365,000

Deborah Ferland to Rosa Holobowicz and Shawn Young

Montgomery:

1772 Gibou Road

6.54-$275,000

Virginia Luneau to Penny Robare and Warren Robare Jr.

1856 Gibou Road

10.9-$138,000

Sally Lussier to Lauren Hagwood andSharon Toborg

Sheldon:

3416 East Sheldon Road

111.17-$216,534.39

Sold by Barbara and Pierre Parent

St. Albans Town:

735 Samson Road

0.66-$450,000

Sold to Barbara and Jonathan Tenney

448 South Main Street

2.34-$335,000

Carisa and Daniel Fenton to Jennifer and Joseph Quinones

