Alburgh:
188 Krik & Fitts Road
0.09-$337,000
Carolun Van Cott to Melissa and Ryan Denecker
1360 Windmill Point
0.59-$722,000
Sold to Curtis and Judith Maynard
736 Alburgh Springs Road
$130,847
Sold to Tina Laroche
298 Mott Street North
0.2-$245,000
Joseph and Mary Haeberle to Beth and Christopher O’Keefe
39 Jarvis Ln
0.59-$127,800
Walter Zablonski, Jr. to Nicholas Poissant
Bakersfield:
1285 Main Street North
3.0-$465,000
Jennifer and Shaun Montague to Ryan Beauregard-Ovitt and Ashley Ovitt
53 Log Cabin Ln
10.5-$170,000
Kevin Potter to Alex and Angela Holcomb
Fairfax:
370 Goose Pond Road
5.86-$249,900
Sold to Debra Ann Patinka-Voyer
53 Rounds Road
2.28-$390,962.50
Benjamin Carter to Jessica and Matthew Dintrone
91 Rugg Road
10.5-$130,000
Peter and Tina Levick to Megan and Nathan Levick
Fairfield:
45 Jettie Dr
4.02-$425,000
Diane and Loren Tracy to Mercedes and Bartholomew Benckert
Franklin:
390 Gallup Road
2.75-$365,000
Katelin Jones and Debra Whitney to Janessa and Simeon Gervais
536 Browns Corner
1.0-$223,000
Simeon Gervais to Emily Dudley and Tristian Osborne
Georgia:
1009 Georgia Mountain Road
5.0-$315,000
Paul Newton and Kristin Stewart to Alexander and Paige Morris
331 Reynolds Road
1.0-$360,000
Terry Rooney to Delmiquco Hue and Addyson Nunez
190 Napoleon Dr
2.04-$432,500
Marcel and Rose Cadieux to Dave and Melissa Forcier
Lot 7 and Lot 17 Georgia Shore Road
7.93-$310,000
Sold to Sally and Justin Horton
Highgate:
1275 Carter Hill Road
10.1-$365,000
Deborah Ferland to Rosa Holobowicz and Shawn Young
Montgomery:
1772 Gibou Road
6.54-$275,000
Virginia Luneau to Penny Robare and Warren Robare Jr.
1856 Gibou Road
10.9-$138,000
Sally Lussier to Lauren Hagwood andSharon Toborg
Sheldon:
3416 East Sheldon Road
111.17-$216,534.39
Sold by Barbara and Pierre Parent
St. Albans Town:
735 Samson Road
0.66-$450,000
Sold to Barbara and Jonathan Tenney
448 South Main Street
2.34-$335,000
Carisa and Daniel Fenton to Jennifer and Joseph Quinones
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.