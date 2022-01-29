Alburgh:
248 Center Cemetery Road
0.43-$319,000
Michael Boisjoli to Jason Andrew Dufresne
4840 U.S. Route 2
2.9-$165,000
Christopher and Erin Canniff to Taylor Burbo and Caleb Tourville
Enosburg:
227 Orchard St
0.49-$275,000
Bradley Bates to Joshua and Briana Brunelle
Fairfield:
1311 Barry Road
0.5-$220,000
Gina Jones to Allison Gervais
Georgia:
239B Ledgewood Ln
$123,900
Chelsea Douglas to William Goldwyn
Highgate:
4351 VT RTE 7
0.78-$110,000
David Belanger and Eileen Meed-Belanger to Robert Mcshinsky Jr.
48 Frontage Road
0.91-$322,000
Tracie Bessette to Stacy Ring
963 Gore Road
4.79-$195,000
Diane Cassidy to Jeremiah Johnson
St. Albans Town:
100 Ouellet Dr
1.03-$420,000
Aron and Kyle Smith to Margaret and John Husbands
15 Evemont Drive
0.98-$325,061
Jake Smith to Amy and Michael Tokarczyk
Swanton:
105 Maquam Shore Road
1.03-$445,000
Ashley and Travis Johnston to Christina and Michael Bennett
36 Brett Dr
1.14-$125,000
Ronald and Shaye St. Francis to Dennis White
19 Bushey Road
1.1-$650,000
Sold to Brian, Caitlin and Karen Fortin
