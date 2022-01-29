Key photo

Alburgh:

248 Center Cemetery Road

0.43-$319,000

Michael Boisjoli to Jason Andrew Dufresne

4840 U.S. Route 2

2.9-$165,000

Christopher and Erin Canniff to Taylor Burbo and Caleb Tourville

Enosburg:

227 Orchard St

0.49-$275,000

Bradley Bates to Joshua and Briana Brunelle

Fairfield:

1311 Barry Road

0.5-$220,000

Gina Jones to Allison Gervais

Georgia:

239B Ledgewood Ln

$123,900

Chelsea Douglas to William Goldwyn

Highgate:

4351 VT RTE 7

0.78-$110,000

David Belanger and Eileen Meed-Belanger to Robert Mcshinsky Jr.

48 Frontage Road

0.91-$322,000

Tracie Bessette to Stacy Ring

963 Gore Road

4.79-$195,000

Diane Cassidy to Jeremiah Johnson

St. Albans Town:

100 Ouellet Dr

1.03-$420,000

Aron and Kyle Smith to Margaret and John Husbands

15 Evemont Drive

0.98-$325,061

Jake Smith to Amy and Michael Tokarczyk

Swanton:

105 Maquam Shore Road

1.03-$445,000

Ashley and Travis Johnston to Christina and Michael Bennett

36 Brett Dr

1.14-$125,000

Ronald and Shaye St. Francis to Dennis White

19 Bushey Road

1.1-$650,000

Sold to Brian, Caitlin and Karen Fortin

