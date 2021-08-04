Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Alburgh:
100 Vantine Ave
0.28-$70,000
David Campbell to Kendra Lampman and Rene Verge Jr
Enosburg:
3303 Sampsonville Rd
0.3-$195,000
Jennifer and Micheal Loiselle to Ashley and Roland St. Martin
Fairfax:
1116 Main St
0.5-$332,000
Bradley Docheff and Rachel Venooker to Dara Brewington and Thomas Pickett
Fairfield:
614 St. Pierre Rd
6.1-$346,000
David Martin and John Wardell to Serina Jung
Georgia:
345 Mill River Rd
1.0-$328,500
Joel and Shawn Stech to Joel Labombard and Sarah Paschall
Highgate:
3193 VT RT 78
0.25-$87,500
Meredith Hansen to Alexander Burns
Richford:
8.77 Acres Located at 503 Wightman
8.77-$113,700
Kathleen and Richard Ross to Sheryl Reader
39 Green Ave
2.2-$115,000
Mark Payne to Cameron and Cassie Colthrap
1633 Berry Rd
1.5-$74,000
Amanda and Mark St. Pierre to Archie Domina Jr.
41 Province St
0.51-$172,000
Melissa and Robert Simmons to Rebecca Waggoner
52 Center St
0.4-$50,000
Homer and Ruth Durkee to Jeffery and Tiffany Lamos
Sheldon:
1734 Sweet Hollow Rd
1.5-$340,000
Chirawatt Todd and Robbie Todd II to Katherine Dudley and Ryan Grenier
754 Rice Hill Rd
9.8-$650,000
Jacob Bourdeau and Melissa Lewis-Bourdeau to Micheal and Rebekah Mott
St. Albans City
10 Calo Court
0.28-$301,000
Cary Pearsall to Matthew Pearl
8 South Elm
0.13-$266,000
Becky and Steven Lamos to De Young Li
3 Beverly Ct
0.18-$324,000
Thayer Kelley to Bethany Fields
23 Thorpe Avenue
0.45-$402,000
Dean Bartemy to Daniel Dovalina and Christa Schestag
St. Albans Town:
27 Swanton Rd
0.41-$122,000
Anna Morrison to Gary and Sally Girard
24 Clyde Allen Dr
0.46-$310,000
Andrea Kelley to Daouda and Fatou Badji
254 Harbor View Dr
0.46-$454,000
Laura and Scott Arenz to Carol and Steven Koch
725 Maquam Shore Rd
1.0-$415,000
Casey Scandore to Margarquet and Richard Fortunato
204 Hathaway Point Rd
0.23-$340,000
Blair and Diane Smith to Heather Dalton
Swanton:
113 Bachand Rd
1.0-$460,000
David and Deborah Plouffe to Danielle and James Manning
1952 Sheldon Rd
1.72-$390,000
Patricia Rainville to Alexander and Columba Myerson
9 Ceres Circle
3.98-$265,000
Danielle and James Manning to Ashleigh Leduc
1966 Sheldon Rd
1.51-$430,000
Jason and Karen Beaudoin to Jamie-Beth and Leon Katon
5 Evelyn Ln
0.3-$380,000
Glen and Rosemarie Wright Chase and Fellicia Cota
