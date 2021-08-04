Key photo

Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Alburgh:

100 Vantine Ave

0.28-$70,000

David Campbell to Kendra Lampman and Rene Verge Jr

Enosburg:

3303 Sampsonville Rd

0.3-$195,000

Jennifer and Micheal Loiselle to Ashley and Roland St. Martin

Fairfax:

1116 Main St

0.5-$332,000

Bradley Docheff and Rachel Venooker to Dara Brewington and Thomas Pickett

Fairfield:

614 St. Pierre Rd

6.1-$346,000

David Martin and John Wardell to Serina Jung

Georgia:

345 Mill River Rd

1.0-$328,500

Joel and Shawn Stech to Joel Labombard and Sarah Paschall

Highgate:

3193 VT RT 78

0.25-$87,500

Meredith Hansen to Alexander Burns

Richford:

8.77 Acres Located at 503 Wightman

8.77-$113,700

Kathleen and Richard Ross to Sheryl Reader

39 Green Ave

2.2-$115,000

Mark Payne to Cameron and Cassie Colthrap

1633 Berry Rd

1.5-$74,000

Amanda and Mark St. Pierre to Archie Domina Jr.

41 Province St

0.51-$172,000

Melissa and Robert Simmons to Rebecca Waggoner

52 Center St

0.4-$50,000

Homer and Ruth Durkee to Jeffery and Tiffany Lamos

Sheldon:

1734 Sweet Hollow Rd

1.5-$340,000

Chirawatt Todd and Robbie Todd II to Katherine Dudley and Ryan Grenier

754 Rice Hill Rd

9.8-$650,000

Jacob Bourdeau and Melissa Lewis-Bourdeau to Micheal and Rebekah Mott

St. Albans City

10 Calo Court

0.28-$301,000

Cary Pearsall to Matthew Pearl

8 South Elm

0.13-$266,000

Becky and Steven Lamos to De Young Li

3 Beverly Ct

0.18-$324,000

Thayer Kelley to Bethany Fields

23 Thorpe Avenue

0.45-$402,000

Dean Bartemy to Daniel Dovalina and Christa Schestag

St. Albans Town:

27 Swanton Rd

0.41-$122,000

Anna Morrison to Gary and Sally Girard

24 Clyde Allen Dr

0.46-$310,000

Andrea Kelley to Daouda and Fatou Badji

254 Harbor View Dr

0.46-$454,000

Laura and Scott Arenz to Carol and Steven Koch

725 Maquam Shore Rd

1.0-$415,000

Casey Scandore to Margarquet and Richard Fortunato

204 Hathaway Point Rd

0.23-$340,000

Blair and Diane Smith to Heather Dalton

Swanton:

113 Bachand Rd

1.0-$460,000

David and Deborah Plouffe to Danielle and James Manning

1952 Sheldon Rd

1.72-$390,000

Patricia Rainville to Alexander and Columba Myerson

9 Ceres Circle

3.98-$265,000

Danielle and James Manning to Ashleigh Leduc

1966 Sheldon Rd

1.51-$430,000

Jason and Karen Beaudoin to Jamie-Beth and Leon Katon

5 Evelyn Ln

0.3-$380,000

Glen and Rosemarie Wright Chase and Fellicia Cota

Written By

Jean MacBride is a correspondent for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you