Fairfax:

51 Village View Road

0.83-$474,900

Charlotte Benoit and Joseph Benoit III to Sara Swartz and Christopher Weinberg

Georgia:

316 Carpenter Hill Road

10.17-$645,000

John Fox Jr. to Katie Driver and Nathan Fields

35 Robert Newton Road

6.0-$464,000

James and Susan Brouillet to Nancy Lamotte and Mark and Torey Sovey

247 Meadow Ridge Ln

1.0-$399,000

Kelly and Rick Larose to Amy and Patrick Bohan

107 Cadieux Road Ext.

1.27-$485,000

Katie Driver to Carisa and Daniel Fenton

Highgate:

291 Rheaume Road

10.88-$240,000

Benjamin O’Neill and Ganger Tara to Nathan Lumsden

238 St. Armand Road

0.5-$210,000

Justin Rushlow to Elizabeth Demag and Harley Demag Sr.

St. Albans City:

50 Edward St

0.3-$240,000

Christine and Kevin Beyerbach to Megean Messeck

25 Lo Gilman St

0.22-$287,000 

Jake and Nicole Perren to Kelby Kraft and Alexandra Robinson

9 Brown Ave

0.3-$225,000

Kevin Leahy to Alec Letourneau

275 Lake St

0.3-$165,000

Gary Rice to Joanne and Lawrence Packard and William Burns

St. Albans Town:

Lower Newton Road

70-$350,000

Dale and Monica Meigs to Ann Marie and Armand Lajoie

88 Tranquility Ln Parcel 1

0.25-$206,600

Bernice and Harry Chyfetz to Karen and William Chyfetz

Swanton:

81 Fadden Road

0.46-$142,640.50

Ann and Raymond Hakey to Sharon Holbrook

45 Hance Road

0.21-$216,000

Angela Arsenault and Ryan Miller to Carl and Teresa Kresge

137 Grand Ave

0.38-$260,000

Jeffrey Cross to Linda and Timothy Haley

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger.

