Fairfax:
51 Village View Road
0.83-$474,900
Charlotte Benoit and Joseph Benoit III to Sara Swartz and Christopher Weinberg
Georgia:
316 Carpenter Hill Road
10.17-$645,000
John Fox Jr. to Katie Driver and Nathan Fields
35 Robert Newton Road
6.0-$464,000
James and Susan Brouillet to Nancy Lamotte and Mark and Torey Sovey
247 Meadow Ridge Ln
1.0-$399,000
Kelly and Rick Larose to Amy and Patrick Bohan
107 Cadieux Road Ext.
1.27-$485,000
Katie Driver to Carisa and Daniel Fenton
Highgate:
291 Rheaume Road
10.88-$240,000
Benjamin O’Neill and Ganger Tara to Nathan Lumsden
238 St. Armand Road
0.5-$210,000
Justin Rushlow to Elizabeth Demag and Harley Demag Sr.
St. Albans City:
50 Edward St
0.3-$240,000
Christine and Kevin Beyerbach to Megean Messeck
25 Lo Gilman St
0.22-$287,000
Jake and Nicole Perren to Kelby Kraft and Alexandra Robinson
9 Brown Ave
0.3-$225,000
Kevin Leahy to Alec Letourneau
275 Lake St
0.3-$165,000
Gary Rice to Joanne and Lawrence Packard and William Burns
St. Albans Town:
Lower Newton Road
70-$350,000
Dale and Monica Meigs to Ann Marie and Armand Lajoie
88 Tranquility Ln Parcel 1
0.25-$206,600
Bernice and Harry Chyfetz to Karen and William Chyfetz
Swanton:
81 Fadden Road
0.46-$142,640.50
Ann and Raymond Hakey to Sharon Holbrook
45 Hance Road
0.21-$216,000
Angela Arsenault and Ryan Miller to Carl and Teresa Kresge
137 Grand Ave
0.38-$260,000
Jeffrey Cross to Linda and Timothy Haley
