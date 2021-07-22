Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Alburgh
150 Route 129
0.46-$330,000
Richard Lucas to Donald Reuther and Victoria Russell
Bakersfield:
3688 Main Street North
0.14-$75,000
Joseph Gervais and Kristine Koch to Micheal Bell and Jeffrey Barr
Enosburg
314 Tyler Branch Road
2.0-$269,000
Jean and Larry West to Brian and Valerie Pineo
Fairfax
49 Upper Meadow Road
2.01-$370,000
Jeremy and Amanda Laber to Cayla and Nikki Chaloux
139 Tabor Hill Road
3.4-$362,000
Kelli and Seth Pike to Jeremy and Linda Coutts
48 Colonial Road Unit 104
$220,000
Jessie and Scott Hanrahan to Michele Couture
45 Rowland Road
2.6-$342,000
Christopher and Kayleigh Crease to Kristen Burns and Robert Burns Jr.
39 Leach Road
0.87-$350,000
Robert Brunell to Jessie and Scott Hanrahan
14-101 Summit View Street
0.25-$302,500
Donna and Neil Aguiar to Madison and Matthew Wood
Fairfield:
1736 Ridge Road
10.1-$420,000
Gene and Jennifer Archambault to Dustin Blouin and Kate Dempsey
Georgia
70 Redbarn Hill Road
$250,500
Douglas and Kristin Marek to Diann Dunker
Richford
166 Jay Road
1.0-$159,000
Jaqueline Laclair to Ian and Valerie Washburn and Anthony Jaffe
51 North Avenue
0.24-$156,000
Carrie and George Fiebka to Harold Kitteredge
Sheldon
86 Nichols Drive
1.0-$325,000
Jason Finney to Diane and John Forcier
2593 East Sheldon Road
17.8-$640,000
Sharyn and Timothy Abbott to Johanna and Zach Gervais
St. Albans Town
2 Brittany Lane
0.05-$335,000
Deanna Bayard and Max Bayard III to Micheal and Pamela Mudgett
22 Tanglewood Drive
0.46-$345,000
Clement and Mikayla Wellhoff to Greg and Johna Grim
3053 Kellogg Road
1.04-$385,000
Kirstin Simonds to Christine Davis and Bonnie Reichelt
Swanton:
34 Woods Hill Road
2.0-$377,500
Glena Paradee and Rodney Paradee Sr. to Anne-Marie Dubie
552 St. Albans Road
1.0-$250,000
Philip Thibault to Melissa Sarah Kunigis and Adam Jeffrey Struble
