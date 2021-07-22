Key photo

Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Alburgh

150 Route 129

0.46-$330,000

Richard Lucas to Donald Reuther and Victoria Russell

Bakersfield:

3688 Main Street North

0.14-$75,000

Joseph Gervais and Kristine Koch to Micheal Bell and Jeffrey Barr

Enosburg

314 Tyler Branch Road

2.0-$269,000

Jean and Larry West to Brian and Valerie Pineo

Fairfax

49 Upper Meadow Road

2.01-$370,000

Jeremy and Amanda Laber to Cayla and Nikki Chaloux

139 Tabor Hill Road

3.4-$362,000

Kelli and Seth Pike to Jeremy and Linda Coutts

48 Colonial Road Unit 104

$220,000

Jessie and Scott Hanrahan to Michele Couture

45 Rowland Road

2.6-$342,000

Christopher and Kayleigh Crease to Kristen Burns and Robert Burns Jr.

39 Leach Road

0.87-$350,000

Robert Brunell to Jessie and Scott Hanrahan

14-101 Summit View Street

0.25-$302,500

Donna and Neil Aguiar to Madison and Matthew Wood

Fairfield:

1736 Ridge Road

10.1-$420,000

Gene and Jennifer Archambault to Dustin Blouin and Kate Dempsey

Georgia

70 Redbarn Hill Road

$250,500

Douglas and Kristin Marek to Diann Dunker

Richford

166 Jay Road

1.0-$159,000

Jaqueline Laclair to Ian and Valerie Washburn and Anthony Jaffe

51 North Avenue

0.24-$156,000

Carrie and George Fiebka to Harold Kitteredge

Sheldon

86 Nichols Drive

1.0-$325,000

Jason Finney to Diane and John Forcier

2593 East Sheldon Road

17.8-$640,000

Sharyn and Timothy Abbott to Johanna and Zach Gervais

St. Albans Town

2 Brittany Lane

0.05-$335,000

Deanna Bayard and Max Bayard III to Micheal and Pamela Mudgett

22 Tanglewood Drive

0.46-$345,000

Clement and Mikayla Wellhoff to Greg and Johna Grim

3053 Kellogg Road

1.04-$385,000

Kirstin Simonds to Christine Davis and Bonnie Reichelt

Swanton:

34 Woods Hill Road

2.0-$377,500

Glena Paradee and Rodney Paradee Sr. to Anne-Marie Dubie

552 St. Albans Road

1.0-$250,000

Philip Thibault to Melissa Sarah Kunigis and Adam Jeffrey Struble

Recommended for you