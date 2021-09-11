Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Bakersfield:
363 King Rd
22-$409,900
Justin and Roger Rodriguez to John and Lisa Ryan
107 Log Cabin Ln
11-$300,000
Lynn and Paul Hedderson to Karilyn Carpenter and Greogry Sweet
Enosburg:
17 Ovitt Rd
0.3-$170,000
Christian and Jeanette Damato to Kyle Kittell and Sabrina Lacasse
Fairfax:
8 Wilson Rd
2.01-$425,000
Jeffrey and Kari Strong to David and Kelly Mann
258 Woodward Rd
11.27-$480,000
Adam and Heather Prim to Brittany and Eric Tradup
15 Bellows St
4.44-$350,000
Mark Hakey to Micheal and Erin Hakey
Fletcher:
90 Boulder Ln
29.2-$500,000
Mandy and Edward Jacobson to Benjamin and Lauren Tillotson
846 Bakersfield Rd
18.7-$360,000
Emily and Richard Taylor to Aaron Jensen and Sophie Mazowita
9 South Shore Dr
0.18-$80,000
Kitty and Robert Reed to Thomas MacCarthy and Audrey McGovern
172 Maple Tree Way
13.45-$630,000
Theodore Beebe and Katherine Beebe to Ketig and Mia Justman
356 Hemlock Rd
77.6-$600,000
Daren Villemaire to Anh My Celine Lam and Pierre-Luc Paradis
Lot 3-Howrigan Rd
16.5-$90,000
Thomas Talbot to Edward and Mandy Jacobson
Franklin:
Webster Rd
125-$187,500
Corey and Lisa Laughlin to Adam and Mark Collins, Daunte Hueckstaedt, Chloe Salmone
Georgia:
4112 Georgia Rd
0.17-$305,000
Brittany and Hayden Young to Amber and Arthur Wollocko
3824 Ethan Allen Highway
2.0-$359,900
Donald Dean to Allison Dean, John and Debbie Fletcher
620 Sandy Birch Rd
0.93-$320,000
Lisa Kline and Bernard Kline, Jr. to Brian Keith Bessette and Kelley Ann Bessette
Highgate:
1861 Morey Rd
1.4-$300,000
Brian Rowell to Megan Rowell
98 Penny Ln
1.78-$331,000
Corey and Heather Bellrose to Jared and Mandy Blair
52 Palmer Ave
1.32-$209,500
Brendan Deso to Deborah and John Boardman
Sheldon:
151 Dunton Rd
20-$335,000
Donna and Micheal Greenwood to Alvin Mcintyre and Raymond Przybysz
St. Albans Town:
18 Thorpe Ave Ext
0.34-$290,000
Jason George to Amanda Parent and Derek Sweeney
32 Amber Ln
11.81-$545,000
Kathleen Berard and Ryan Seeholzer to Jennifer and Salvatore Tuzzo
Swanton:
250 St. Albans Rd
1.38-$285,000
Jay and Mary Lanfear to Stephen White
2012 Sheldon Rd
0.73-$257,000
Nathan Plouf to Brad St. Francis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.