Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:

 

Bakersfield:

363 King Rd

22-$409,900

Justin and Roger Rodriguez to John and Lisa Ryan

 

107 Log Cabin Ln

11-$300,000

Lynn and Paul Hedderson to Karilyn Carpenter and Greogry Sweet

 

Enosburg:

 

17 Ovitt Rd

0.3-$170,000

Christian and Jeanette Damato to Kyle Kittell and Sabrina Lacasse

 

Fairfax:

 

8 Wilson Rd

2.01-$425,000

Jeffrey and Kari Strong to David and Kelly Mann

 

258 Woodward Rd

11.27-$480,000

Adam and Heather Prim to Brittany and Eric Tradup

 

15 Bellows St

4.44-$350,000

Mark Hakey to Micheal and Erin Hakey

 

Fletcher:

 

90 Boulder Ln

29.2-$500,000

Mandy and Edward Jacobson to Benjamin and Lauren Tillotson

 

846 Bakersfield Rd

18.7-$360,000

Emily and Richard Taylor to Aaron Jensen and Sophie Mazowita

 

9 South Shore Dr

0.18-$80,000

Kitty and Robert Reed to Thomas MacCarthy and Audrey McGovern

 

172 Maple Tree Way

13.45-$630,000

Theodore Beebe and Katherine Beebe to Ketig and Mia Justman

 

356 Hemlock Rd

77.6-$600,000

Daren Villemaire to Anh My Celine Lam and Pierre-Luc Paradis

 

Lot 3-Howrigan Rd

16.5-$90,000

Thomas Talbot to Edward and Mandy Jacobson

 

Franklin:

 

Webster Rd

125-$187,500

Corey and Lisa Laughlin to Adam and Mark Collins, Daunte Hueckstaedt, Chloe Salmone

 

Georgia:

 

4112 Georgia Rd

0.17-$305,000

Brittany and Hayden Young to Amber and Arthur Wollocko

 

3824 Ethan Allen Highway

2.0-$359,900

Donald Dean to Allison Dean, John and Debbie Fletcher

 

620 Sandy Birch Rd

0.93-$320,000

Lisa Kline and Bernard Kline, Jr. to Brian Keith Bessette and Kelley Ann Bessette

 

Highgate:

 

1861 Morey Rd

1.4-$300,000

Brian Rowell to Megan Rowell

 

98 Penny Ln

1.78-$331,000 

Corey and Heather Bellrose to Jared and Mandy Blair

 

52 Palmer Ave

1.32-$209,500

Brendan Deso to Deborah and John Boardman

 

Sheldon:

 

151 Dunton Rd

20-$335,000

Donna and Micheal Greenwood to Alvin Mcintyre and Raymond Przybysz

 

St. Albans Town:

 

18 Thorpe Ave Ext

0.34-$290,000

Jason George to Amanda Parent and Derek Sweeney

 

32 Amber Ln

11.81-$545,000

Kathleen Berard and Ryan Seeholzer to Jennifer and Salvatore Tuzzo

 

Swanton:

 

250 St. Albans Rd

1.38-$285,000

Jay and Mary Lanfear to Stephen White

 

2012 Sheldon Rd

0.73-$257,000

Nathan Plouf to Brad St. Francis

