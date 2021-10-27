Key photo

Fletcher:

1828 Fairfield Road

9.0-$359,000

James Parrotto to Travis Hilgenberg and Cheyenne Hornback

1452 Cambridge Road

2.59-$180,000

Timothy Buskey to Anastasia Zeglen

Franklin:

326 Mullen Shore Road

$250,000

Jane and Paul Betz to Katie Thompson

Georgia:

173 Ridgeview Dr.

0.92-$245,000

Samantha Roberts to Becca and Dylan Bishop

1382 Pattee Hill Road

3.29-$625,000

Gladys and Ivan Irizarry to Jeffrey and Tara Devasto

Highgate:

2597 Machia Road

0.87-$105,000

Debora and Joe McDade to Michael and Robbi Corwell

Richford:

40 Noyes St.

0.5-$165,000

Cecil Gerry to Crystal Costella

318 Hardwood Hill Road

2.0-$180,000

Christopher Ryea to Justin Trombley

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

