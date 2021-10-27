Fletcher:
1828 Fairfield Road
9.0-$359,000
James Parrotto to Travis Hilgenberg and Cheyenne Hornback
1452 Cambridge Road
2.59-$180,000
Timothy Buskey to Anastasia Zeglen
Franklin:
326 Mullen Shore Road
$250,000
Jane and Paul Betz to Katie Thompson
Georgia:
173 Ridgeview Dr.
0.92-$245,000
Samantha Roberts to Becca and Dylan Bishop
1382 Pattee Hill Road
3.29-$625,000
Gladys and Ivan Irizarry to Jeffrey and Tara Devasto
Highgate:
2597 Machia Road
0.87-$105,000
Debora and Joe McDade to Michael and Robbi Corwell
Richford:
40 Noyes St.
0.5-$165,000
Cecil Gerry to Crystal Costella
318 Hardwood Hill Road
2.0-$180,000
Christopher Ryea to Justin Trombley
