Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Bakersfield:

160 Browns Pond Road

62.34-$619,800

Lee and Patricia Meyer to Desiree Delmonte and Kris Kistler

Enosburg:

66 and 97 Nutting Ln

3.0-$215,000

Lisa and Thomas Bergeron to Anthony and Kim Nichols

6872 Chester Arthur Road

1.9-$245,000

James and Teegan Deuso to Josh and Katrina Garrison

Fairfax:

76 Old Academy St. Unit 101

$320,000

Alyssa Newell and Daniel Newell Jr. to Jaqueline Looney

Franklin:

5281 Main St

0.5-$195,000

Curtis and Jennifer Ploof to Christopher Adkins

Lot 1-55 Richard Road

3.39-$233,100

Douglas and Susan Clark to Angela and Dan Clark

Georgia:

A portion of 829 Reynolds Road/240

2.4-$426,500

Marcel and Rose Cadieux to Jeremy and Sara Nadeau

2749 Ethan Allen Highway 

1.47-$183,000

Edward Cote to Kyle Letourneau and Richard Joyal

3193 Oakland Station Road

6.59-$430,900

Karen Cota to Jennifer and Paul Rocheleau 

Montgomery:

317 Christmas Road

0.52-$265,000

Eric Audras and Veronique Pare to Jean-Paul Noel and Whitney O’Connell

Richford:

70 Frost Ridge Road

5.9-$315,000

Kimberly Manning and Manley Ward to Barbara and David Capsey

 St. Albans City:

92 Congress St

0.27-$290,000

Jennifer and Sean Savage to Benjamin Bougher and Johanna Caldwell

St. Albans Town:

466 Patton Crosby Road

0.12-$227,000

Laura and Terry Rodgers to Adam and Liza Lovelette

140 East Shore Dr

0.49-$135,000

Angela and Ryan McCarthy to Paula Brouillet ad Kurt Eckert

27 Twin Court

$230,000

Jessica Hakey to Karly Marchant

192 Hathaway Point Road

0.17-$312,000

Douglas Mason to Anita Mason and Molly and Stephen Bond

68 Firefly Ln

1.81-$499,540

Shawn Teague to Jean-Marie and Jeffery Clark

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger.

