Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Bakersfield:
160 Browns Pond Road
62.34-$619,800
Lee and Patricia Meyer to Desiree Delmonte and Kris Kistler
Enosburg:
66 and 97 Nutting Ln
3.0-$215,000
Lisa and Thomas Bergeron to Anthony and Kim Nichols
6872 Chester Arthur Road
1.9-$245,000
James and Teegan Deuso to Josh and Katrina Garrison
Fairfax:
76 Old Academy St. Unit 101
$320,000
Alyssa Newell and Daniel Newell Jr. to Jaqueline Looney
Franklin:
5281 Main St
0.5-$195,000
Curtis and Jennifer Ploof to Christopher Adkins
Lot 1-55 Richard Road
3.39-$233,100
Douglas and Susan Clark to Angela and Dan Clark
Georgia:
A portion of 829 Reynolds Road/240
2.4-$426,500
Marcel and Rose Cadieux to Jeremy and Sara Nadeau
2749 Ethan Allen Highway
1.47-$183,000
Edward Cote to Kyle Letourneau and Richard Joyal
3193 Oakland Station Road
6.59-$430,900
Karen Cota to Jennifer and Paul Rocheleau
Montgomery:
317 Christmas Road
0.52-$265,000
Eric Audras and Veronique Pare to Jean-Paul Noel and Whitney O’Connell
Richford:
70 Frost Ridge Road
5.9-$315,000
Kimberly Manning and Manley Ward to Barbara and David Capsey
St. Albans City:
92 Congress St
0.27-$290,000
Jennifer and Sean Savage to Benjamin Bougher and Johanna Caldwell
St. Albans Town:
466 Patton Crosby Road
0.12-$227,000
Laura and Terry Rodgers to Adam and Liza Lovelette
140 East Shore Dr
0.49-$135,000
Angela and Ryan McCarthy to Paula Brouillet ad Kurt Eckert
27 Twin Court
$230,000
Jessica Hakey to Karly Marchant
192 Hathaway Point Road
0.17-$312,000
Douglas Mason to Anita Mason and Molly and Stephen Bond
68 Firefly Ln
1.81-$499,540
Shawn Teague to Jean-Marie and Jeffery Clark
