Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Alburgh:
28 Point of Tongue
0.79-$610,000
Francine Demers and Nicolas Yurchuk to Carie and Eric Powell
93 Fiske Rd
0.81-$299,975
Goldie and Jaques Abecassis to Mary Verrico
802 Alburgh Springs Rd
0.46-$460,000
Heather and Timothy Forsyth to Chester and Tania Biniecki
81 Mud Point Rd
0.24-$225,000
Corinna Thompson and Bradley and Melissa Hayden
72 Poor Farm Rd
0.46-$240,000
Jeremy Bull and Rachael Comeau to Benjamin and Marie-Michelle Wilcox
123 Poor Farm Rd
0.55-$333,000
Jennifer and Peter Hughes to Aimee and Darryl Koch
Enosburg:
Lot 7C, 77 Molly Ln
3.39-$70,000
Raymond Laporte to David Cassidy and Erin Wolcott
4319 Enosburg Mountain Rd
31.6-$120,000
Albert and Marcia Perry to David and Erin Perry
287 Duffy Hill Rd
3.56-$352,000
Jay Spaulding to Akua Smith and Daniel Tumwesigye
1119 Duffy Hill Rd
10.1-$225,000
Michelina Rosciano to Gregg Bordo
Fairfax:
133 Tabor Hill Rd
33.9-$450,000
Joseph Arsenault and Kellie-Jo Charron to Kelli and Seth Pike
136 West Street Rd
10.1-$390,000
Cory Elder to Amanda Spiller and Keith Williams
Lot 2B Comette Road Subd.
6.72-$77,000
Robin Chapin and Scott Russell to Doris Adams
12 Connor Hill Rd
0.81-$370,000
Gabriel Handy to Leo Metcalf and Lan Nguyen Ullrich
Franklin:
24 Perry Landing Rd
0.5-$74,000
David and Erin Perry to Albert and Marcia Perry
1200 Dandurand Rd
1.21-$175,000
Brian and Kari Sartwell to Justin Sartwell and Andrea Spears
902 Lake Rd
1.0-$98,900
Leah and Matthew Nichols to Caleb Longley and Leah Nichols
Georgia:
218 Musket Circle
1.0-$260,000
Kyle Owen to Leigh Couture and Tim Saunders
4192 Georgia Shore Rd
0.19-$130,000
Daniel Rapaje to Jerrrey and Michelle Filardi
Highgate:
245 Quarry Ln
1.73-$355,000
Emily and Jake Samson to Sacha Barber and Kenny Smith
1480 Lamkin St
3.97-$293,000
Bartholomew and Mercedes Benckert to Cole and Jayla Dezentje
3 Maple Ln
1.03-$65,000
Daniel and Lise Brosseau to Emma Getty and Tyler King
118 Platt Road
0.21-$199,900
Tammy Brown and John Poulin to Leslie Dee
617 Brosseau Rd
1.4-$387,500
Bradley and Shila Sylvester to Benjamin and Nicole Nash
Montgomery:
50 Deuso Rd
0.2-$295,000
Phillip and Sarah Snyder to Linda and Steven Mahns
413 Amidon Rd
1.03-$417,000
Heather and Richard Gergovich to William Dupont and Marie-Helene Forest
Richford:
221 Main St
0.75-$105,000
Steven Germain to Erik and Kira Plosia
Sheldon:
Rice Hill Rd
34.38-$236,800
Katieann Jette to Travis Turcotte
St. Albans Town:
1764 Brigham Rd
1.01-$305,000
Amanda Knight to Meghan Richards
TBD Lower Newton Rd
4.0-$65,000
Peter Hatfield to Louis Bates and Karen Delorme
34 Johnny Cake Ln
0.51-$333,000
Stephen Frasier to Jamie Latterell
28 Allaire Dr
0.6-$450,000
Olga and Sean Mcvey to Carol and Charles Holton
Swanton:
327 St. Albans Rd
1.0-$255,000
Danielle and Dustin Machia to Jeffrey and Julie Barbour
27 Turkey Terrace
0.37-$280,000
Beth and Micheal Greenia to Timothy Albright
Lot 9, Jerrymill Ln
1.15-$63,500
Richard Cummings to Shane Flanagan and Kelsea Smith
69 Church Road
10.46-$50,300
Eldora Cheny to Cathy Fournier
13-15 Foundry St
0.25-$120,000
Andre and Jennifer Bourdeau to Ellis, Michelle and Pauline Truax
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.