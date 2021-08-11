Key photo

Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Alburgh:

28 Point of Tongue

0.79-$610,000

Francine Demers and Nicolas Yurchuk to Carie and Eric Powell

93 Fiske Rd

0.81-$299,975

Goldie and Jaques Abecassis to Mary Verrico

802 Alburgh Springs Rd

0.46-$460,000

Heather and Timothy Forsyth to Chester and Tania Biniecki

81 Mud Point Rd

0.24-$225,000

Corinna Thompson and Bradley and Melissa Hayden

72 Poor Farm Rd

0.46-$240,000

Jeremy Bull and Rachael Comeau to Benjamin and Marie-Michelle Wilcox

123 Poor Farm Rd

0.55-$333,000

Jennifer and Peter Hughes to Aimee and Darryl Koch

Enosburg:

Lot 7C, 77 Molly Ln

3.39-$70,000

Raymond Laporte to David Cassidy and Erin Wolcott

4319 Enosburg Mountain Rd

31.6-$120,000

Albert and Marcia Perry to David and Erin Perry

287 Duffy Hill Rd

3.56-$352,000

Jay Spaulding to Akua Smith and Daniel Tumwesigye

1119 Duffy Hill Rd

10.1-$225,000

Michelina Rosciano to Gregg Bordo

Fairfax:

133 Tabor Hill Rd

33.9-$450,000

Joseph Arsenault and Kellie-Jo Charron to Kelli and Seth Pike

136 West Street Rd

10.1-$390,000

Cory Elder to Amanda Spiller and Keith Williams

Lot 2B Comette Road Subd.

6.72-$77,000

Robin Chapin and Scott Russell to Doris Adams

12 Connor Hill Rd

0.81-$370,000

Gabriel Handy to Leo Metcalf and Lan Nguyen Ullrich

Franklin:

24 Perry Landing Rd

0.5-$74,000

David and Erin Perry to Albert and Marcia Perry

1200 Dandurand Rd

1.21-$175,000

Brian and Kari Sartwell to Justin Sartwell and Andrea Spears

902 Lake Rd

1.0-$98,900

Leah and Matthew Nichols to Caleb Longley and Leah Nichols

Georgia:

218 Musket Circle

1.0-$260,000

Kyle Owen to Leigh Couture and Tim Saunders

4192 Georgia Shore Rd

0.19-$130,000

Daniel Rapaje to Jerrrey and Michelle Filardi 

Highgate:

245 Quarry Ln

1.73-$355,000

Emily and Jake Samson to Sacha Barber and Kenny Smith

1480 Lamkin St

3.97-$293,000

Bartholomew and Mercedes Benckert to Cole and Jayla Dezentje

3 Maple Ln

1.03-$65,000

Daniel and Lise Brosseau to Emma Getty and Tyler King

118 Platt Road

0.21-$199,900

Tammy Brown and John Poulin to Leslie Dee

617 Brosseau Rd

1.4-$387,500

Bradley and Shila Sylvester to Benjamin and Nicole Nash

Montgomery:

50 Deuso Rd

0.2-$295,000

Phillip and Sarah Snyder to Linda and Steven Mahns

413 Amidon Rd

1.03-$417,000

Heather and Richard Gergovich to William Dupont and Marie-Helene Forest

Richford:

221 Main St

0.75-$105,000

Steven Germain to Erik and Kira Plosia

Sheldon:

Rice Hill Rd

34.38-$236,800

Katieann Jette to Travis Turcotte

St. Albans Town:

1764 Brigham Rd

1.01-$305,000

Amanda Knight to Meghan Richards

TBD Lower Newton Rd

4.0-$65,000

Peter Hatfield to Louis Bates and Karen Delorme

34 Johnny Cake Ln

0.51-$333,000

Stephen Frasier to Jamie Latterell

28 Allaire Dr

0.6-$450,000

Olga and Sean Mcvey to Carol and Charles Holton

Swanton:

327 St. Albans Rd

1.0-$255,000

Danielle and Dustin Machia to Jeffrey and Julie Barbour

27 Turkey Terrace

0.37-$280,000

Beth and Micheal Greenia to Timothy Albright

Lot 9, Jerrymill Ln

1.15-$63,500

Richard Cummings to Shane Flanagan and Kelsea Smith

69 Church Road

10.46-$50,300

Eldora Cheny to Cathy Fournier

13-15 Foundry St

0.25-$120,000

Andre and Jennifer Bourdeau to Ellis, Michelle and Pauline Truax

