Bakersfield:

194 King Road

13.01-$411,000

Belinda Brewer to Robert Shaw

Fairfax:

Lot 3-VT Route 104 (100 Cherrier)

29.6-$180,000

Sold to Barbara Ortlof

370 Nichols Road

4.2-$350,000

Jennifer and John Lebel to Suzanne Goodman Burns and Tyler Burns

490 Main Street

8.31-$178,000

Sold to Meghan Orisko and Corey Valyou

Fairfield:

4038 Pond Road

3.7-$429,000

Sold to Autumn and Nicholas Grudev

Georgia:

360 Bronson Road

3-$232,100

Robin Gondek to Robin Gondek and Laurie Secor

2655 Georgia Shore Road

0.22-$339,900

Barabara Niquette to Paul Hayes

Highgate:

6635 Vermont Route 78

0.72-$182,000

Aaron, Cynthia and Helen Roberts to Jeremy Pappano

St. Albans Town:

450 South Main St.

1.18-$385,000

Micheal Averill and Karen and Mary Casey and Mark Epsy to Aron Smith

Swanton:

1918 Sheldon Road

2.43-$569,000

Nichole and Shane Dill to Linda Ann Perez

 

