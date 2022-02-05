Bakersfield:
194 King Road
13.01-$411,000
Belinda Brewer to Robert Shaw
Fairfax:
Lot 3-VT Route 104 (100 Cherrier)
29.6-$180,000
Sold to Barbara Ortlof
370 Nichols Road
4.2-$350,000
Jennifer and John Lebel to Suzanne Goodman Burns and Tyler Burns
490 Main Street
8.31-$178,000
Sold to Meghan Orisko and Corey Valyou
Fairfield:
4038 Pond Road
3.7-$429,000
Sold to Autumn and Nicholas Grudev
Georgia:
360 Bronson Road
3-$232,100
Robin Gondek to Robin Gondek and Laurie Secor
2655 Georgia Shore Road
0.22-$339,900
Barabara Niquette to Paul Hayes
Highgate:
6635 Vermont Route 78
0.72-$182,000
Aaron, Cynthia and Helen Roberts to Jeremy Pappano
St. Albans Town:
450 South Main St.
1.18-$385,000
Micheal Averill and Karen and Mary Casey and Mark Epsy to Aron Smith
Swanton:
1918 Sheldon Road
2.43-$569,000
Nichole and Shane Dill to Linda Ann Perez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.