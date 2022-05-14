Key photo
Enosburg:

89 Laporte Dr

10.2-$110,000

Sold to Jason Combs and Jennifer Gross

Fairfax:

1099 Main St

0.43-$125,000

Sold by Ronald Irish

170 Wilkins Road

$399,900

Sold to Eric Jarvis and Alexandra Nichols

Lot 4 McNall Road

10.1-$252,000

Kathy Harrison to Kerry and Kevin Haeflinger

Georgia:

34 Sandy Ln Ext.

1.3-$407,400

Sold to Shan Reynolds

Sheldon:

670 Rice Hill Road

11.2-$130,000

Max Wilcox to Danielle and Dustin Machia

62-92 Bedard Road

0.7-$180,000

Sold by Aaron and Marguerite Robtoy

St. Albans Town:

25 Hathaway Point Road

$260,000

Sold to Jaret Fuller

4 Meadow View Dr

1.13-$512,000

Catharine Tyler and Frederick Valenta to Bradley and Leslie Hunt

327 South Main St

0.17-$239,000

Holly and Jason Rodd to John, Kendra and Peter Christiana

Swanton:

90 Canada St

0.25-$286,000

Karen Mayo and Eric Perzanowski to Ashely Bartliniski and Andrew Morrie

45 Spring St

0.25-$250,000

Tyler Maille to Thomas McHugh 

1 Jacob Ln

3.54-$550,000

Kevin and Lori Bannister to Christopher and Diana Springfield

100 Canada St

0.33-$285,000

David Calveneau and Christy Howard to Glenna and Nathan Munday

3 Ceres Circ

1.0-$560,600

Christina and Eric Bishop to Christopher and Hannah Guilmette

21 Gallup Ct

0.2-$240,000

Sold to Cristian Hill and Megan Mitchell

