89 Laporte Dr
10.2-$110,000
Sold to Jason Combs and Jennifer Gross
Fairfax:
1099 Main St
0.43-$125,000
Sold by Ronald Irish
170 Wilkins Road
$399,900
Sold to Eric Jarvis and Alexandra Nichols
Lot 4 McNall Road
10.1-$252,000
Kathy Harrison to Kerry and Kevin Haeflinger
Georgia:
34 Sandy Ln Ext.
1.3-$407,400
Sold to Shan Reynolds
Sheldon:
670 Rice Hill Road
11.2-$130,000
Max Wilcox to Danielle and Dustin Machia
62-92 Bedard Road
0.7-$180,000
Sold by Aaron and Marguerite Robtoy
St. Albans Town:
25 Hathaway Point Road
$260,000
Sold to Jaret Fuller
4 Meadow View Dr
1.13-$512,000
Catharine Tyler and Frederick Valenta to Bradley and Leslie Hunt
327 South Main St
0.17-$239,000
Holly and Jason Rodd to John, Kendra and Peter Christiana
Swanton:
90 Canada St
0.25-$286,000
Karen Mayo and Eric Perzanowski to Ashely Bartliniski and Andrew Morrie
45 Spring St
0.25-$250,000
Tyler Maille to Thomas McHugh
1 Jacob Ln
3.54-$550,000
Kevin and Lori Bannister to Christopher and Diana Springfield
100 Canada St
0.33-$285,000
David Calveneau and Christy Howard to Glenna and Nathan Munday
3 Ceres Circ
1.0-$560,600
Christina and Eric Bishop to Christopher and Hannah Guilmette
21 Gallup Ct
0.2-$240,000
Sold to Cristian Hill and Megan Mitchell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.