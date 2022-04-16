Alburgh:
39 Poor Farm Road
0.18-$300,000
Jon Hinz and Johann Richard to Kathleen Butler and Ian Lawrence Kaplan
139 Jenny Ln
0.86-$390,000
Carol Crosby and Clifton Crosby, Jr. to Deborah and Donald Erling
Franklin:
441 Lake Road
2.0-$132,000
Corey and Jeanette Keith to Burton and Kimberly Maynard
Georgia:
24 Sandy Ln
0.8-$427,000
Sold to Cynthia Thebarge and Wayne Thebarge, Sr.
Highgate:
Muskrat Run
5.58-$130,000
Cindy Shedrick to Brian Bourbeau
2957 Carter Hill Road
0.56-$151,050
Sold by Vicki Butler FKA Shepar
Richford:
512 East Richford Slide Road
5.0-$165,000
Scott and Wendy Boyce to Timothy Bethel and Natasha Walters
St. Albans City:
10 Stanley Ct
0.3-$435,000
Sold to Cheryl Jordan and Jamie Macgill
St. Albans Town:
366 Lake Road
0.92-$385,000
Sold to Thomas Michel
Swanton:
10 Gamache Ln
0.53-$376,000
Kailie and Spencer Jackson to Joshua Serna
51 Jayview Road
0.89-$150,000
Denis Kos to Beth Greenia
9 Brown Avenue
0.29-$224,000
Sold to William Thompson and Michelle Varney
108 St. Albans Road
1.5-$297,000
Heather and Jodean Davis to Morgan Lahue
3 Lots, Queens Ct
13.72-$200,000
Diane and Michael Lafarr to Ryan Jordan
33 Canada St
1.0-$318,000
Jessica Pelkey to Cynthia and Eugene Alvarado
