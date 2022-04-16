Key photo

Alburgh:

39 Poor Farm Road

0.18-$300,000

Jon Hinz and Johann Richard to Kathleen Butler and Ian Lawrence Kaplan

139 Jenny Ln

0.86-$390,000

Carol Crosby and Clifton Crosby, Jr. to Deborah and Donald Erling

Franklin:

441 Lake Road

2.0-$132,000

Corey and Jeanette Keith to Burton and Kimberly Maynard

Georgia:

24 Sandy Ln 

0.8-$427,000

Sold to Cynthia Thebarge and Wayne Thebarge, Sr.

Highgate:

Muskrat Run

5.58-$130,000

Cindy Shedrick to Brian Bourbeau

2957 Carter Hill Road

0.56-$151,050

Sold by Vicki Butler FKA Shepar

Richford:

512 East Richford Slide Road

5.0-$165,000

Scott and Wendy Boyce to Timothy Bethel and Natasha Walters

St. Albans City:

10 Stanley Ct

0.3-$435,000

Sold to Cheryl Jordan and Jamie Macgill

St. Albans Town:

366 Lake Road

0.92-$385,000

Sold to Thomas Michel

Swanton:

10 Gamache Ln

0.53-$376,000

Kailie and Spencer Jackson to Joshua Serna

51 Jayview Road

0.89-$150,000

Denis Kos to Beth Greenia

9 Brown Avenue

0.29-$224,000

Sold to William Thompson and Michelle Varney

108 St. Albans Road

1.5-$297,000

Heather and Jodean Davis to Morgan Lahue

3 Lots, Queens Ct

13.72-$200,000

Diane and Michael Lafarr to Ryan Jordan

33 Canada St

1.0-$318,000

Jessica Pelkey to Cynthia and Eugene Alvarado

 

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you