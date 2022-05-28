Key photo

Bakersfield:

107 Sunset View Dr

1.24-$300,000

Danielle and Ian Laplant to Julie Hill

384 Jordan Road

1.0-$152,500

Mary Cooper, Perry and Tennyson Doane to Allen Baker

Enosburg:

71 Jayview Dr

6.41-$525,000

Fletcher:

1363 River Road

2.85-$270,000

Samantha Dougherty to Dennis and Julie Lavallee

Highgate:

141 Darlene Dr

1.35-$317,500

Joanna Walsh to Jeremy Covone and Gabriela Rivera

53 Applewood Dr

1.0-$325,000

Sold to Elaine and Randolph Guennel

6575 RTE 78

2.5-$285,000

Sold to Jasmine and Shawn Noel

63 Franklin Road

7.54-$388,000

Denise and Ronald Johnston to Heather and Shamus Jerome

835 RTE 78

5.0-$225,000

St. Albans Town:

7 Vivian Ln

0.47-$460,000

Kristi Bessette and Dominic Coretto to Garret Blank and Elise Taryn Haas

3034 Maquam Shore Road

0.29-$159,540

Michael Buley, Michele St. Amant and Ann-Marie Vanderplas to William Buley and Mary Mcculloch

178 Woody Dr

10.11-$530,000

Lorraine and Mark Brooks to Keith and Kelly Lewis

1 Allaire Dr

0.35-$475,000

Matthew Toof to Paul Carney and Angela Lussier

15 North Shore Road

0.46-$192,000

Swanton:

481 St. Albans Road

2.0-$310,000

Penny and Richard Rogers to Amanda and Shawn Ploof

543 St. Albans Road

1.67-$305,000

Anne and Richard Bachmann to Eva-Marie Lane and Joshua Patterson

