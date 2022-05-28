Bakersfield:
107 Sunset View Dr
1.24-$300,000
Danielle and Ian Laplant to Julie Hill
384 Jordan Road
1.0-$152,500
Mary Cooper, Perry and Tennyson Doane to Allen Baker
Enosburg:
71 Jayview Dr
6.41-$525,000
Fletcher:
1363 River Road
2.85-$270,000
Samantha Dougherty to Dennis and Julie Lavallee
Highgate:
141 Darlene Dr
1.35-$317,500
Joanna Walsh to Jeremy Covone and Gabriela Rivera
53 Applewood Dr
1.0-$325,000
Sold to Elaine and Randolph Guennel
6575 RTE 78
2.5-$285,000
Sold to Jasmine and Shawn Noel
63 Franklin Road
7.54-$388,000
Denise and Ronald Johnston to Heather and Shamus Jerome
835 RTE 78
5.0-$225,000
St. Albans Town:
7 Vivian Ln
0.47-$460,000
Kristi Bessette and Dominic Coretto to Garret Blank and Elise Taryn Haas
3034 Maquam Shore Road
0.29-$159,540
Michael Buley, Michele St. Amant and Ann-Marie Vanderplas to William Buley and Mary Mcculloch
178 Woody Dr
10.11-$530,000
Lorraine and Mark Brooks to Keith and Kelly Lewis
1 Allaire Dr
0.35-$475,000
Matthew Toof to Paul Carney and Angela Lussier
15 North Shore Road
0.46-$192,000
Swanton:
481 St. Albans Road
2.0-$310,000
Penny and Richard Rogers to Amanda and Shawn Ploof
543 St. Albans Road
1.67-$305,000
Anne and Richard Bachmann to Eva-Marie Lane and Joshua Patterson
