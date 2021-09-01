Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Bakersfield:
1412 Waterville Mountain Rd
41.1-$280,000
Maria Nesbitt to Cynthia and Larry Lawyer
Fairfax:
51 Old Academy Rd, #102
0.28-$330,000
Tonnay Chattoo-Fullwood and Kedon Fullwood to Donna Jean Jocelyn and Travis Jocelyn
30 Sugarbush Rd
3.35-$185,000
Travis Howard to Shawn Howard
61 Bushey Rd
0.94-$406,000
Denver Kendrew to Jacie Kendrew and Daniel Mincica
Franklin:
258 Hammond Shore
0.1-$250,000
Melody Cutler, Robert Mchugh, Joyce Rushlow and Pamela Rushlow to Thomas Langlois and Gloria Satti-Langlois
3112 Lake Shore Rd
0.15-$340,000
Ann and Robert Hutchins to Pegge Shepard and Janet Pipkin
313 Dewing Rd
$120,000
Jay Sheperd and Penny Wright to Jerry and Trudy Parent
649 Patton Shore Rd
0.24-$75,000
Mary Anderson and Nancy Ovitt to Judy Callan and Catherine Larose
3746 State Park Rd
4.01-$520,000
Amy and Brian Marchess to Pierre Baudet and Andrea Patrick Baudet
Georgia:
1197 Ethan Allen Highway
1.0-$310,000
Gary and Linda Blake to Gage Martin
116 Sodom Rd
10.1-$474,500
James Trask and Holly White to Christopher and Kollene Caspers
645 Silver Lake Rd
5.1-$355,000
David Rochon and Mary Smoliniski to Allison Bogan and Andrew Mccanse
Highgate:
584 Country Club Rd
0.41-$345,000
Janet Vincent to Brenda and Bryan Kantor
573 Country Club Rd
1.2-180,000
Ginette and Richard Vincent to Joyce Kantor
1366 Lamkin St
1.04-$211,750
Brendan Deso to Edward and Lisa Moulton
Sheldon:
2248 Duffy Hill Rd
1.6-$250,000
Nicole Johnson to John Paulson
St. Albans Town:
2302 Kellogg Rd, Unit 4
$235,000
Timothy Conway Jr. to Ryan Dewar and Jade Sevene
755 Maquam Shore Rd
0.92-$375,000
Chad Hurlbut and Kim Lussier to Daniel Patrick Haley and Debra Ann Myers
35 Clyde Allen Dr
0.66-$102,300
226 Wharf St
0.12-$220,000
Chelsey and Samuel Howrigan to Bryant Boissonneault and Daphne Thompson-Addabbo
461 Harbor View Dr
0.46-$525,000
Migdalia Quiles and Roberto Torres to Janice and Paul Gleason
104 Wharf St
0.2-$287,400
Derek Kirby to James Gage
Swanton:
18 York St
0.12-$182,000
Elisabeth Nance to Monica Sherman
8 Gallup Ct
0.19-$233,000
Leslie and Mark Rocheleau to Andre Fontaine and Alyssa Stetson
35 Church St
0.38-$220,000
Pamela Farnham and Neal Haskell to Richard and Tina Silva
33 Ally Dr
$229,000
Melissa and Andrew Bruley-Moore to Ryan Mckenzie
