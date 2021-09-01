Key photo

Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Bakersfield:

1412 Waterville Mountain Rd

41.1-$280,000

Maria Nesbitt to Cynthia and Larry Lawyer

Fairfax:

51 Old Academy Rd, #102

0.28-$330,000

Tonnay Chattoo-Fullwood and Kedon Fullwood to Donna Jean Jocelyn and Travis Jocelyn

30 Sugarbush Rd

3.35-$185,000

Travis Howard to Shawn Howard

61 Bushey Rd

0.94-$406,000

Denver Kendrew to Jacie Kendrew and Daniel Mincica

Franklin:

258 Hammond Shore

0.1-$250,000

Melody Cutler, Robert Mchugh, Joyce Rushlow and Pamela Rushlow to Thomas Langlois and Gloria Satti-Langlois

3112 Lake Shore Rd

0.15-$340,000

Ann and Robert Hutchins to Pegge Shepard and Janet Pipkin

313 Dewing Rd

$120,000

Jay Sheperd and Penny Wright to Jerry and Trudy Parent

649 Patton Shore Rd

0.24-$75,000

Mary Anderson and Nancy Ovitt to Judy Callan and Catherine Larose

3746 State Park Rd

4.01-$520,000

Amy and Brian Marchess to Pierre Baudet and Andrea Patrick Baudet

Georgia:

1197 Ethan Allen Highway

1.0-$310,000

Gary and Linda Blake to Gage Martin

116 Sodom Rd

10.1-$474,500

James Trask and Holly White to Christopher and Kollene Caspers

645 Silver Lake Rd

5.1-$355,000

David Rochon and Mary Smoliniski to Allison Bogan and Andrew Mccanse

Highgate:

584 Country Club Rd

0.41-$345,000

Janet Vincent to Brenda and Bryan Kantor

573 Country Club Rd

1.2-180,000

Ginette and Richard Vincent to Joyce Kantor

1366 Lamkin St

1.04-$211,750

Brendan Deso to Edward and Lisa Moulton

Sheldon:

2248 Duffy Hill Rd

1.6-$250,000

Nicole Johnson to John Paulson

St. Albans Town:

2302 Kellogg Rd, Unit 4

$235,000

Timothy Conway Jr. to Ryan Dewar and Jade Sevene

755 Maquam Shore Rd 

0.92-$375,000

Chad Hurlbut and Kim Lussier to Daniel Patrick Haley and Debra Ann Myers

35 Clyde Allen Dr

0.66-$102,300

226 Wharf St

0.12-$220,000

Chelsey and Samuel Howrigan to Bryant Boissonneault and Daphne Thompson-Addabbo

461 Harbor View Dr

0.46-$525,000

Migdalia Quiles and Roberto Torres to Janice and Paul Gleason

104 Wharf St

0.2-$287,400

Derek Kirby to James Gage

Swanton:

18 York St

0.12-$182,000

Elisabeth Nance to Monica Sherman

8 Gallup Ct

0.19-$233,000

Leslie and Mark Rocheleau to Andre Fontaine and Alyssa Stetson

35 Church St

0.38-$220,000

Pamela Farnham and Neal Haskell to Richard and Tina Silva

33 Ally Dr

$229,000

Melissa and Andrew Bruley-Moore to Ryan Mckenzie

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

