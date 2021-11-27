Enosburg:
3561 Longley Bridge Road
11.8-$250,000
Roxanne Tanner and Robert Tanner Jr. to Matthew Nichols
Montgomery:
2545 Mountain Road
0.5-$159,000
Michael Abrams to Craig Lyman
St. Albans Town:
56 Pinewood Dr
$380,000
Sold to Wesley Dibble
11 Bluff Ln
1.19-$512,000
Grant and Suzanne Butterfield to Daniel and Danielle Abou-Seman
Swanton:
31 Wheeler Round Road
$136,300
Sold to Cynthia Marcelle
31 Cook Road
1.37-$399,000
Sold to Casey and Daniel Hansen
81 Canada St
0.12-$230,000
Casey and Daniel Hansen to Dylon LaRose and Sierrah LeClaire
10 Jonergin Dr
0.88-$115,000
Amanda and Raymond Johnson to Thomas Bovin
