Enosburg:

3561 Longley Bridge Road

11.8-$250,000

Roxanne Tanner and Robert Tanner Jr. to Matthew Nichols

Montgomery:

2545 Mountain Road

0.5-$159,000

Michael Abrams to Craig Lyman

St. Albans Town:

56 Pinewood Dr

$380,000

Sold to Wesley Dibble

11 Bluff Ln

1.19-$512,000

Grant and Suzanne Butterfield to Daniel and Danielle Abou-Seman

Swanton:

31 Wheeler Round Road

$136,300

Sold to Cynthia Marcelle

31 Cook Road

1.37-$399,000

Sold to Casey and Daniel Hansen

81 Canada St

0.12-$230,000

Casey and Daniel Hansen to Dylon LaRose and Sierrah LeClaire

10 Jonergin Dr

0.88-$115,000

Amanda and Raymond Johnson to Thomas Bovin

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

