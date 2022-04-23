Key photo

Enosburg:

4319 Enosburgh Mountain Road

31.6-$115,000

David and Erin Perry to Nathan Wolfe

Fairfield:

2993 Chester Arthur Road

2.0-$110,000

Nancy Sanders to Brenda Young

Georgia:

4502 Highbridge Road

1.69-$500,000

Sold by David Burnor

80 Dunneaway Dr

$255,000

Sold to Clarence and Linda Lamphere

Highgate:

215 Beverly Road

10.83-$262,500

Edward Lambert to Eric and Tessa Emmons

1704 Carter Hill Road

1.06-$225,000

Carol McKay-Bushey to Nicholas Jay

6575 Rt. 78

73.5-$180,000

Sold to Gordon and Heather Little

St. Albans Town:

1 Yankee Dr

$239,000

Sold by Darlene and Charles Christolini 

2 Yankee Dr

$255,000

Sold by Darlene and Charles Christolini 

3 Yankee Dr

$239,000

Sold by Darlene and Charles Christolini 

4 Yankee Dr

$255,000

Sold by Darlene and Charles Christolini 

5 Yankee Dr

$235,000

Sold by Darlene and Charles Christolini 

Swanton:

130 County Road

3.0-$190,000

Sold to Tracie Bessett

