Enosburg:
4319 Enosburgh Mountain Road
31.6-$115,000
David and Erin Perry to Nathan Wolfe
Fairfield:
2993 Chester Arthur Road
2.0-$110,000
Nancy Sanders to Brenda Young
Georgia:
4502 Highbridge Road
1.69-$500,000
Sold by David Burnor
80 Dunneaway Dr
$255,000
Sold to Clarence and Linda Lamphere
Highgate:
215 Beverly Road
10.83-$262,500
Edward Lambert to Eric and Tessa Emmons
1704 Carter Hill Road
1.06-$225,000
Carol McKay-Bushey to Nicholas Jay
6575 Rt. 78
73.5-$180,000
Sold to Gordon and Heather Little
St. Albans Town:
1 Yankee Dr
$239,000
Sold by Darlene and Charles Christolini
2 Yankee Dr
$255,000
Sold by Darlene and Charles Christolini
3 Yankee Dr
$239,000
Sold by Darlene and Charles Christolini
4 Yankee Dr
$255,000
Sold by Darlene and Charles Christolini
5 Yankee Dr
$235,000
Sold by Darlene and Charles Christolini
Swanton:
130 County Road
3.0-$190,000
Sold to Tracie Bessett
