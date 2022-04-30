Key photo

Enosburg:

902 Duffy Hill Road

10.9-$156,000

Christopher Rondeau to Jaimi and Ryan Wells

166 St. Albans Street

0.27-$255,000

Sydney Becic to Darcey Mercier and Susan Nichols

Fairfax:

303 Wilkins Road

6.0-$220,000

Corrine Gabaree to Brian and Dustin Lyman

35C Fletcher Road

$210,000

Beverly Hall and Lois Jerome to Brianna and Nicholas Woodward

2159 Main St

4.4-$500,000

Raymond Nadeau, Jr. to Paul Galletta and Hana Kita

211 Nichols Road

10.14-$430,000

Barry and Pamela Mosher to Rowley Margaret and Austin Smith

423 Fletcher Road

1.0-$250,000

James Ellsworth to Nathan and Sarah Faulkner

98 Swamp Road

4.7-$180,000

Deborah Goodale to Gregory and Rachel Harris

Highgate:

282 Cook Road

2.1-$383,500

Lee and Nicole Godin to Nicholas Manning and Laurin Wood

2637 Carter Hill Road

0.88-$153,700

Hannah Haupt to Brian Price

3102 Machia Road

2.53-$385,000

Chandler and Jennifer Rogers to Kim and Krystal Lockerby

Montgomery:

1283 North Hill Road

11.4-$216,100

Daniel Morris to Carole Henley

38 Mistletoe Ln

1.0-$240,000

Eric Gadpaille to Jessica Moore-Scheeler and Jonathan Scheeler

St. Albans Town:

17 Twin Court

$255,000

Bonnie Nichols to Reynaldo Bargallo and Lauren Hennig

2502 Bronson Road

0.27-$200,000

Sold to Dylan Roberge

Swanton:

2 Glenn Ridge Ln

3.49-$372,500

Maria and William Rosado to Megan Bushey and Kyle Lesage

100 Grand Ave

1.0-$216,200

239 Bushey Road

0.75-$259,000

Bryan Labarge to Nathan Wilson

Lot B 5, Woods Hill Road

7.58-$150,000

Jori and Scott Dean to Bevins Macey to Devon Sanborn

 

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

