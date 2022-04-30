Enosburg:
902 Duffy Hill Road
10.9-$156,000
Christopher Rondeau to Jaimi and Ryan Wells
166 St. Albans Street
0.27-$255,000
Sydney Becic to Darcey Mercier and Susan Nichols
Fairfax:
303 Wilkins Road
6.0-$220,000
Corrine Gabaree to Brian and Dustin Lyman
35C Fletcher Road
$210,000
Beverly Hall and Lois Jerome to Brianna and Nicholas Woodward
2159 Main St
4.4-$500,000
Raymond Nadeau, Jr. to Paul Galletta and Hana Kita
211 Nichols Road
10.14-$430,000
Barry and Pamela Mosher to Rowley Margaret and Austin Smith
423 Fletcher Road
1.0-$250,000
James Ellsworth to Nathan and Sarah Faulkner
98 Swamp Road
4.7-$180,000
Deborah Goodale to Gregory and Rachel Harris
Highgate:
282 Cook Road
2.1-$383,500
Lee and Nicole Godin to Nicholas Manning and Laurin Wood
2637 Carter Hill Road
0.88-$153,700
Hannah Haupt to Brian Price
3102 Machia Road
2.53-$385,000
Chandler and Jennifer Rogers to Kim and Krystal Lockerby
Montgomery:
1283 North Hill Road
11.4-$216,100
Daniel Morris to Carole Henley
38 Mistletoe Ln
1.0-$240,000
Eric Gadpaille to Jessica Moore-Scheeler and Jonathan Scheeler
St. Albans Town:
17 Twin Court
$255,000
Bonnie Nichols to Reynaldo Bargallo and Lauren Hennig
2502 Bronson Road
0.27-$200,000
Sold to Dylan Roberge
Swanton:
2 Glenn Ridge Ln
3.49-$372,500
Maria and William Rosado to Megan Bushey and Kyle Lesage
100 Grand Ave
1.0-$216,200
239 Bushey Road
0.75-$259,000
Bryan Labarge to Nathan Wilson
Lot B 5, Woods Hill Road
7.58-$150,000
Jori and Scott Dean to Bevins Macey to Devon Sanborn
