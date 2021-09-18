Key photo

Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Alburgh:

1632 Martell Rd

3.12-$189,000

Ryan Savage to Toree Gillis and Mark Zera

Bakersfield:

430 King Rd

11.9-$332,000

Jean-Marie and Jeffrey Clark to Caroline Mary Steele and Aurelien George Thibault, II

Fairfield:

2132 Shenang Rd

1.3-$230,000

Kathleen De Bettencourt to Luke Cyr

Fletcher:

237 Hillside Ln

4.5-$365,000

Tammy Alderman to Amy and Joseph Doolittle

Georgia:

133-D Wilder Drive

$280,000

Janet and Michael Lavery to Eileen Higgins-Macintosh and William Macintosh

4271 Georgia Shore Rd

0.25-$500,000

Donna and Michael Hall to Michelle Everleth and Sandra Strempl

6478 Georgia Shore Rd

2.0-$500,000

Russell and Tammy Hardy to Robert and Tracy Tyson

29 Nottingham Dr

1.5-$289,000

Connor and Tyler Breen to Tyler Molleur

Richford:

92 River St

0.27-$89,000

Rachael Campbell and Edward Paquette to Justin Snider

31 Golf Course Rd

1.0-$125,000

Ola Wetherby to Adam Blaney

St. Albans Town:

1 Hathaway Shore Estates

$139,839.26

Celeste Bransfield-Baker to Joseph Pawlaczyk 

Swanton:

5 Andersen Ln

1.19-$360,000

Bruce Mossey to Kenya and Marcus Neabar

45 Tilley Dr

0.71-$360,000

Dallas Bushey to Joel and Victoria Stotyn

36 Second St

0.25-$199,000

Jonah Snide to Benjamin Chasse and Anna Rainville

2 Bigelow Dr

2.03-$424,900

James and Suzanne Boomhover to Brooke Marshall and Nathan Plouff

 

 

 

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you