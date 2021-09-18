Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Alburgh:
1632 Martell Rd
3.12-$189,000
Ryan Savage to Toree Gillis and Mark Zera
Bakersfield:
430 King Rd
11.9-$332,000
Jean-Marie and Jeffrey Clark to Caroline Mary Steele and Aurelien George Thibault, II
Fairfield:
2132 Shenang Rd
1.3-$230,000
Kathleen De Bettencourt to Luke Cyr
Fletcher:
237 Hillside Ln
4.5-$365,000
Tammy Alderman to Amy and Joseph Doolittle
Georgia:
133-D Wilder Drive
$280,000
Janet and Michael Lavery to Eileen Higgins-Macintosh and William Macintosh
4271 Georgia Shore Rd
0.25-$500,000
Donna and Michael Hall to Michelle Everleth and Sandra Strempl
6478 Georgia Shore Rd
2.0-$500,000
Russell and Tammy Hardy to Robert and Tracy Tyson
29 Nottingham Dr
1.5-$289,000
Connor and Tyler Breen to Tyler Molleur
Richford:
92 River St
0.27-$89,000
Rachael Campbell and Edward Paquette to Justin Snider
31 Golf Course Rd
1.0-$125,000
Ola Wetherby to Adam Blaney
St. Albans Town:
1 Hathaway Shore Estates
$139,839.26
Celeste Bransfield-Baker to Joseph Pawlaczyk
Swanton:
5 Andersen Ln
1.19-$360,000
Bruce Mossey to Kenya and Marcus Neabar
45 Tilley Dr
0.71-$360,000
Dallas Bushey to Joel and Victoria Stotyn
36 Second St
0.25-$199,000
Jonah Snide to Benjamin Chasse and Anna Rainville
2 Bigelow Dr
2.03-$424,900
James and Suzanne Boomhover to Brooke Marshall and Nathan Plouff
