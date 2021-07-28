Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Alburgh:
1492 Alburgh Springs Rd
2.01-$340,000
Lee Kimball and Laura Limoge to Diana Clayton and Jocelyn Vandal
Bakersfield:
366 RT 108 SOUTH
58-$65,104.52
Lawrence and Linda Krygier to Derek Krygier
Enosburg:
1100 St. Pierre Rd
37.5-$499,000
Lisa and Mark Brunstad to Gene and Jennifer Archambault
3834 Tyler Branch Rd
1.0-$193,000
Charles and Rachel Patee to Joshua Johnson
Fairfax:
296 Woodward Rd
12.2-$465,000
Harald and Rebecca Aksdal to Emily Heerd and Alex Lampel
22 Daudelin Woods Rd
2.95-$312,000
Brenda and Ronald Boucher to Ryan Sands and Jaime St. Cyr
Fairfield:
1303 Egypt Rd
10.4-$270,000
Fernande Williams to Samantha Chicoine and Nikademous Hope
Highgate:
6441 RTE 78
1.14-$252,000
Aaron Caswell and Carlee St. Amour to Nora Racine and Robert Jr. White
Montgomery:
1375 Corliss Rd
11.5-$252,000
Linda and Shayne Greenwood to Michelle and Tracy Jollie
26 Province St
0.21-$59,000
Rosaire St. Pierre to Jeff and Tina Lamos
23 Maple St
0.88-$61,100
Erica Goodyear to Jordan Bryce
Swanton:
218 Hog Island Rd
0.48-$252,900
Catherine Mercurio to Adam and Tracy Julius
46 Arrowhead Dr
0.41-$108,400
Angela Benoit to Robert Bailey
239 Woods Hill Rd
3.56-$463,000
John Pierre and Michelle Theberge to Joseph and Kathryn Gordon
