Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Alburgh:

1492 Alburgh Springs Rd

2.01-$340,000

Lee Kimball and Laura Limoge to Diana Clayton and Jocelyn Vandal

Bakersfield:

366 RT 108 SOUTH

58-$65,104.52

Lawrence and Linda Krygier to Derek Krygier

Enosburg:

1100 St. Pierre Rd

37.5-$499,000

Lisa and Mark Brunstad to Gene and Jennifer Archambault

3834 Tyler Branch Rd

1.0-$193,000

Charles and Rachel Patee to Joshua Johnson

Fairfax:

296 Woodward Rd

12.2-$465,000

Harald and Rebecca Aksdal to Emily Heerd and Alex Lampel

22 Daudelin Woods Rd

2.95-$312,000

Brenda and Ronald Boucher to Ryan Sands and Jaime St. Cyr

Fairfield:

1303 Egypt Rd

10.4-$270,000

Fernande Williams to Samantha Chicoine and Nikademous Hope

Highgate:

6441 RTE 78

1.14-$252,000

Aaron Caswell and Carlee St. Amour to Nora Racine and Robert Jr. White

Montgomery:

1375 Corliss Rd

11.5-$252,000

Linda and Shayne Greenwood to Michelle and Tracy Jollie

26 Province St

0.21-$59,000

Rosaire St. Pierre to Jeff and Tina Lamos

23 Maple St

0.88-$61,100

Erica Goodyear to Jordan Bryce

Swanton:

218 Hog Island Rd

0.48-$252,900

Catherine Mercurio to Adam and Tracy Julius

46 Arrowhead Dr

0.41-$108,400

Angela Benoit to Robert Bailey 

239 Woods Hill Rd

3.56-$463,000

John Pierre and Michelle Theberge to Joseph and Kathryn Gordon

