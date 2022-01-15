Key photo

Enosburg:

16 Depot Street

0.16-$232,500

Herbert and Marshia Dudley to Gwen Sojourner

Franklin:

1906 Colton Road

6.66-$230,750

Amanda and Mark St. Pierre to Travis Hammond

2066 Colton Road

5.5-$469,000

Amanda and Mark St. Pierre to Alisha and Chad Miles

Highgate:

3772 VT Route 78

0.67-$155,000

Timothy Flanagan to Jean and Richard Menard

Montgomery:

580 Rushford Valley Road

24.5-$218,000

Sold to Myrna Mcallister

373 Nutting Road 

3.0-$110,000

Nancy Goad to Nicole Beausejour and Daniel Picotte

131 Fuller Bridge Road

5.17-$225,000

Deborah, Esther, Patricia and Steven Backman to Megan Pogany As Guardia

Sheldon:

188 Swamp Road

15.7-$475,000

Pete and Vicki West to Amanda and Jason Bosley

1598 Main St

0.7-$344,900

Lorraine Bergeron to Daniel and Lisa MacDonald

St. Albans Town:

7 Lebel Drive

4.0-$320,000

Rebecca Ascoli to Nicole Gay and Theodor Sprunger

646 Maquam Shore Road

2.66-$200,000

Sold by Nicholas Handy

Swanton:

34 Canada St

0.19-$245,000

Sold by Roxanne Ladabouche

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you