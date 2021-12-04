Key photo

Enosburg

1748 Enosburgh Mountain Rd

15.0-$298,000

Michele Cook to Alicia, Ronald and Ryan Martin and Joshua Muir

2731 Tyler Branch Rd

1.0-$295,000 

Lynette and Mark Vaillancourt to Erin and Shawn Campbell

Fairfax:

9 Hawley Rd

1.54-$415,000

Kristine and Nathan Dubie to Christopher and Kele Bordeau

720 Buck Hollow Rd

10.07-$350,000

Jeffrey Clokey and Kelly Crawford to Noah Clokey Tiffany Carlson

63 Flight Line Rd

10.38-$460,000 

Matthew and Velinda Russo to Emily and Jordan Downing

104 Snowcrest Rd

1.0-$296,000

Cheryl Field Twarog and James Field II to Katelyn Lasell

37 Hawley Rd

$200,000

To Samuel Noel

24 Wilson Rd

1.22-$360,000

Emily and Jordan Downing to Collette and Cris Loudon

Fletcher:

75 Hummingbird Ln

2.22-$245,000

John Cross to Mikayla Combs-Wilber and Joseph Rich

79 Hummingbird Ln

2.22-$245,000

John Cross to Mikayla Combs-Wilber and Joseph Rich

Franklin:

775 Towle Neighbourhood Rd

10-$290,000

Jeannette Leduc to Maria and Scott Bessette

Georgia:

261 Red Barn Hill Rd

1.0-$309,000

Jean Burnell to Stanley Ferres and Nicole Martelle

Montgomery:

1711 North Hill Rd

36.31-$155,000

Albert, David and Rebecca Benson to Kaitlyn and Kyle Ryan

Swanton:

17 Alley Dr

$210,000

Korey Kaigle to Stephanie Meno

275 St. Albans Rd

1.0-$393,000

Margaret and Randy Dumont to Jesse and Tamar Bouchard

1 Charles St.

0.25-$236,500

Sold to Nathan and Rachel Ouimette

25 Ally Dr

$235,000

Jenna and Kristopher Remillard to Jonathan Young

