Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The northern Adirondacks, including the northern slopes from Malone to Chazy, the northern Champlain Valley and northern Vermont, including Franklin, Lamoille, and Orleans counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around holiday decorations and other unsecured objects. Downing of tree limbs will be possible and some power outages should be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds are likely Sunday night before rain begins, but will decrease during the heaviest precipitation. Winds will increase sharply once again Monday evening as a cold front pushes through the region. Winds will shift from the south to the west during this time frame. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&