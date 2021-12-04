Enosburg
1748 Enosburgh Mountain Rd
15.0-$298,000
Michele Cook to Alicia, Ronald and Ryan Martin and Joshua Muir
2731 Tyler Branch Rd
1.0-$295,000
Lynette and Mark Vaillancourt to Erin and Shawn Campbell
Fairfax:
9 Hawley Rd
1.54-$415,000
Kristine and Nathan Dubie to Christopher and Kele Bordeau
720 Buck Hollow Rd
10.07-$350,000
Jeffrey Clokey and Kelly Crawford to Noah Clokey Tiffany Carlson
63 Flight Line Rd
10.38-$460,000
Matthew and Velinda Russo to Emily and Jordan Downing
104 Snowcrest Rd
1.0-$296,000
Cheryl Field Twarog and James Field II to Katelyn Lasell
37 Hawley Rd
$200,000
To Samuel Noel
24 Wilson Rd
1.22-$360,000
Emily and Jordan Downing to Collette and Cris Loudon
Fletcher:
75 Hummingbird Ln
2.22-$245,000
John Cross to Mikayla Combs-Wilber and Joseph Rich
79 Hummingbird Ln
2.22-$245,000
John Cross to Mikayla Combs-Wilber and Joseph Rich
Franklin:
775 Towle Neighbourhood Rd
10-$290,000
Jeannette Leduc to Maria and Scott Bessette
Georgia:
261 Red Barn Hill Rd
1.0-$309,000
Jean Burnell to Stanley Ferres and Nicole Martelle
Montgomery:
1711 North Hill Rd
36.31-$155,000
Albert, David and Rebecca Benson to Kaitlyn and Kyle Ryan
Swanton:
17 Alley Dr
$210,000
Korey Kaigle to Stephanie Meno
275 St. Albans Rd
1.0-$393,000
Margaret and Randy Dumont to Jesse and Tamar Bouchard
1 Charles St.
0.25-$236,500
Sold to Nathan and Rachel Ouimette
25 Ally Dr
$235,000
Jenna and Kristopher Remillard to Jonathan Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.