The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Grand Isle County in northwestern Vermont...
Northwestern Franklin County in northwestern Vermont...
* Until 630 PM EDT.
* At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shad Island,
moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind
damage to trees and powerlines.
* Locations impacted include...
Franklin, Berkshire, Highgate, Alburgh, Swanton, Shad Island,
Missisquoi Bay, Phelps Bay, Long Marsh Bay, Rock River Bay, West
Berkshire, Martindale Point, East Franklin, Donaldson Point,
Metcalfe Island, Highgate Springs, Gander Bay, Goose Bay and
Limekiln Point.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
If on or near Lake Champlain, get away from the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
256 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN NEW YORK
CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN
ST. LAWRENCE
IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL VERMONT
ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON
IN NORTHEAST VERMONT
CALEDONIA ESSEX ORLEANS
IN NORTHWEST VERMONT
CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE
LAMOILLE
IN SOUTHERN VERMONT
RUTLAND WINDSOR
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURGH, BEEKMANTOWN, BLOOMINGDALE,
BRADFORD, BURLINGTON, CANTON, CHASM FALLS, CONSTABLE,
CROWN POINT CENTER, DUANE CENTER, GOUVERNEUR, ISLAND POND,
JOHNSON, LOON LAKE, MALONE, MASSENA, MIDDLEBURY, MINERVA,
MONTPELIER, NEWCOMB, NEWPORT, OGDENSBURG, PARADOX, PARISHVILLE,
PAUL SMITHS, PLATTSBURGH, POTSDAM, RANDOLPH, RAY BROOK, RUTLAND,
SCHROON LAKE, SOUTH COLTON, SOUTH HERO, SPRINGFIELD, ST. ALBANS,
ST. JOHNSBURY, STOWE, TICONDEROGA, VERGENNES,
AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.
