Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Grand Isle County in northwestern Vermont... Northwestern Franklin County in northwestern Vermont... * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shad Island, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include... Franklin, Berkshire, Highgate, Alburgh, Swanton, Shad Island, Missisquoi Bay, Phelps Bay, Long Marsh Bay, Rock River Bay, West Berkshire, Martindale Point, East Franklin, Donaldson Point, Metcalfe Island, Highgate Springs, Gander Bay, Goose Bay and Limekiln Point. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Champlain, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 256 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN NEW YORK CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN ST. LAWRENCE IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VERMONT ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST VERMONT CALEDONIA ESSEX ORLEANS IN NORTHWEST VERMONT CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE IN SOUTHERN VERMONT RUTLAND WINDSOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURGH, BEEKMANTOWN, BLOOMINGDALE, BRADFORD, BURLINGTON, CANTON, CHASM FALLS, CONSTABLE, CROWN POINT CENTER, DUANE CENTER, GOUVERNEUR, ISLAND POND, JOHNSON, LOON LAKE, MALONE, MASSENA, MIDDLEBURY, MINERVA, MONTPELIER, NEWCOMB, NEWPORT, OGDENSBURG, PARADOX, PARISHVILLE, PAUL SMITHS, PLATTSBURGH, POTSDAM, RANDOLPH, RAY BROOK, RUTLAND, SCHROON LAKE, SOUTH COLTON, SOUTH HERO, SPRINGFIELD, ST. ALBANS, ST. JOHNSBURY, STOWE, TICONDEROGA, VERGENNES, AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.