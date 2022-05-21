Key photo

Fairfax:

397 Nichols Road

3.0-$315,000

Robert Lutz to Kevin Deutermann and Molly Emerson

6 Barnett Road

2.45-$450,000

Jerry and Marianne Santimore to Andrew Seiple

Fairfield:

2712 Dodd Road

2.0-$286,000

Ann Berno-Browning, Perry and Sean Browning to Rachel First and Tony Greco

Highgate:

1797 Gore Road

1.2-$350,000

Aimee and Timothy Reynolds to Hunter Reynolds

Town Highway #3

10-$125,000

Sold to Ashley and Matt Duhamel

St. Albans Town:

3150 Kellogg Road

0.95-$440,000

Allyson and Ryan Bailey to Debra Munson and Jenna Reed

688 Kellogg Road

2.0-$278,000

Amanda and Shawn Ploof to Ariana Borah

479 French Hill Road (95 French Hill)

1.0-$382,000

Linda and Todd Merchant to Jessica Larsen

31 Hathaway Shore Road

0.07-$261,800

Roger Langevin to Lisa Pepe

23 Hill Farm Estates

0.63-$420,000

Jeffrey and Nadine Lawliss to Mason and Megan Swier

Swanton:

251 St Albans Road

1.25-$355,000

Sold by Craig Caforia 

2296 Highgate Road

1.46-$450,000

Jerry and Marianne Santimore to Andrew Seiple

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride

