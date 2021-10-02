Key photo

Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Alburgh:

3899 Greenwoods Road

0.95-$50,000

David Erno to Kristina and Stephen Polak

Bakersfield:

1198 County Road

11.4-$194,000

Harold and Laurie Hubbard to Tyler Madison

Enosburg:

827 Ovitt Road

244-$80,550

Brenda Ovitt to Alan, Gary and John Ovitt

Fairfax: 

15 East Road, Unit 104

$250,100

Jessica Amos to Kasey Mccuin

19 Heritage Rd

9.95-$315,000

Jennifer and Matthew La Bue to Wayne Bushey

Fairfield:

4389 Vt. Route 36

0.77-$217,499

Shane Westover to Antionette Cole-Kilby and Timothy Kilby

Lot 5 Located at 145 South Road

15.9-$70,000

Stephen Tetreault to Nicholle Tinker and Charles Tinker Jr.

Georgia:

133-E Wilder Drive

$275,000

Wayne Bushey to Gary and Joan Verne

Highgate:

2679 Machia Road

1.2-$86,400

Sophie Bigelow to Ryan Bessette

517 Carter Hill Road

1.0-$230,000

Brenda Barratt to Kassie Gibson and Kyle Palmer

582 U.S. Route 7

4.05-$150,000

Janice and Norman Lapan to Ricky and Tammy Lapan

977 Campagna Road

2.37-$389,000

Forrest Kittell-Mitchell and Tammy Mitchell to William White

272 Country Club Road

1.1-$223,700

Eric and Tessa Emmons to Erica and Richard St. Francis

Lot 5 Dragon Dr.

1.0-$62,000

Lucy Boulet to James and Shannon Guilmette

Richford:

478 Jay Road

2.51-$162,900

Steven St. Pierre to Brian and Rosalie Cubit

St. Albans Town:

20 Pearl Ave

0.45-$260,000

Lyndi Hayden and Justin Morrill to Amy Stone

Swanton:

150 Beebe Road

1.0-$85,000

Raymone Leclair to Lisa and Paul Laroe

5 Greenwich St.

0.25-$207,000

Angelique Fairbrother to Jennifer Elmore and Robert Gibbs

41 Maple Grove Estates

1.84-$393,264

Andrew and Joann Bechard to Barbara and Michael Gminder

2181 Sheldon Road

1.01-$235,000

Brooke and Douglas Wallentine to Amy Kilburn and Michael Rebello II

1978 Highgate Road

1.18-$117,000

David Smith to Aurele and Diane Gagne

