Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Alburgh:
3899 Greenwoods Road
0.95-$50,000
David Erno to Kristina and Stephen Polak
Bakersfield:
1198 County Road
11.4-$194,000
Harold and Laurie Hubbard to Tyler Madison
Enosburg:
827 Ovitt Road
244-$80,550
Brenda Ovitt to Alan, Gary and John Ovitt
Fairfax:
15 East Road, Unit 104
$250,100
Jessica Amos to Kasey Mccuin
19 Heritage Rd
9.95-$315,000
Jennifer and Matthew La Bue to Wayne Bushey
Fairfield:
4389 Vt. Route 36
0.77-$217,499
Shane Westover to Antionette Cole-Kilby and Timothy Kilby
Lot 5 Located at 145 South Road
15.9-$70,000
Stephen Tetreault to Nicholle Tinker and Charles Tinker Jr.
Georgia:
133-E Wilder Drive
$275,000
Wayne Bushey to Gary and Joan Verne
Highgate:
2679 Machia Road
1.2-$86,400
Sophie Bigelow to Ryan Bessette
517 Carter Hill Road
1.0-$230,000
Brenda Barratt to Kassie Gibson and Kyle Palmer
582 U.S. Route 7
4.05-$150,000
Janice and Norman Lapan to Ricky and Tammy Lapan
977 Campagna Road
2.37-$389,000
Forrest Kittell-Mitchell and Tammy Mitchell to William White
272 Country Club Road
1.1-$223,700
Eric and Tessa Emmons to Erica and Richard St. Francis
Lot 5 Dragon Dr.
1.0-$62,000
Lucy Boulet to James and Shannon Guilmette
Richford:
478 Jay Road
2.51-$162,900
Steven St. Pierre to Brian and Rosalie Cubit
St. Albans Town:
20 Pearl Ave
0.45-$260,000
Lyndi Hayden and Justin Morrill to Amy Stone
Swanton:
150 Beebe Road
1.0-$85,000
Raymone Leclair to Lisa and Paul Laroe
5 Greenwich St.
0.25-$207,000
Angelique Fairbrother to Jennifer Elmore and Robert Gibbs
41 Maple Grove Estates
1.84-$393,264
Andrew and Joann Bechard to Barbara and Michael Gminder
2181 Sheldon Road
1.01-$235,000
Brooke and Douglas Wallentine to Amy Kilburn and Michael Rebello II
1978 Highgate Road
1.18-$117,000
David Smith to Aurele and Diane Gagne
