Enosburg:
328 School St
3.25-$3,225,000
908 Bogue Road
10.1-$320,000
Sold by Bert and Linda Honaker
Franklin:
1136 Browns Corner Road
2.0-$290,000
Howard and Pamela Deuso to Timothy Fournier
201 Shore Road
0.21-$230,000
Michael and Taryn Gervais to David and Erin Perry
Georgia:
726 Nottingham Dr
1.5-$315,000
Jessica Menard to Nicholas Fortin
1551 Mill River Road
1.5-$195,000
Lance Isley to Susan and Paul Lumbra
204 Sodom Road
2.06-$330,000
Kyle Aruzza and Mikayla Rorsey to William Brigham
Highgate:
3242 Carter Hill Road
6.0-$352,000
Brian and Kara Candage to Julie and Pierre Begeleus
1527 Highgate Road
3.0-$191,000
Sold to Jennifer Gorgon
698 Country Club Road
0.63-$405,000
Sold to Brenda and Brian Kantor
97 Maizefield Dr
1.12-$229,000
Sold to Andrew Tipper
Montgomery:
5 Comstock Bridge Road
0.44-$175,000
Frank Wirth to Christopher Johnson and Nicole Paquette
St. Albans City:
277 South Main St
0.4-$315,000
Margaret Bechard to Eric and Kelley Lind
10 Farrar St
0.15-$274,900
Bryan and Chassidy Deslauriers to Lucas and Sarah Valenti
19 Diamond St
0.35-$158,401
Adrie Latour, Executor to Krista and Scott Allaire
191-193 South Main St
0.81-$350,000
Sold by Kari Tremblay
72 Lincoln Ave
0.28-$285,000
St. Albans Town:
616 Georgia Shore Road
1.2-$185,000
John and Lisette Raymond to David and Jennifer Reynolds
872 Harbor View Drive Unit 6B
$427,000
Sold to Heather and Shannon Greywalker
Phase 2-5 of the Village
55.43-$250,000
Swanton:
23 Glen Ridge Ln
0.32-$270,000
Courtney and Trevor Sheltra to Kyle George and Drew Neal
12 Church St
1.5-$300,000
75 Grand Ave
0.29-$255,000
Brian Hattin and Christina Hubbard to Ethan and Oriana Favreau
9 Ally Dr
$200,000
Sold to Kristine Stell
