Enosburg:

328 School St

3.25-$3,225,000

908 Bogue Road

10.1-$320,000

Sold by Bert and Linda Honaker

Franklin:

1136 Browns Corner Road

2.0-$290,000

Howard and Pamela Deuso to Timothy Fournier

201 Shore Road

0.21-$230,000

Michael and Taryn Gervais to David and Erin Perry

Georgia:

726 Nottingham Dr

1.5-$315,000

Jessica Menard to Nicholas Fortin

1551 Mill River Road

1.5-$195,000

Lance Isley to Susan and Paul Lumbra

204 Sodom Road

2.06-$330,000

Kyle Aruzza and Mikayla Rorsey to William Brigham

Highgate:

3242 Carter Hill Road

6.0-$352,000

Brian and Kara Candage to Julie and Pierre Begeleus

1527 Highgate Road

3.0-$191,000

Sold to Jennifer Gorgon

698 Country Club Road

0.63-$405,000

Sold to Brenda and Brian Kantor

97 Maizefield Dr

1.12-$229,000

Sold to Andrew Tipper

Montgomery:

5 Comstock Bridge Road

0.44-$175,000

Frank Wirth to Christopher Johnson and Nicole Paquette

St. Albans City:

277 South Main St

0.4-$315,000

Margaret Bechard to Eric and Kelley Lind

10 Farrar St

0.15-$274,900

Bryan and Chassidy Deslauriers to Lucas and Sarah Valenti

19 Diamond St

0.35-$158,401 

Adrie Latour, Executor to Krista and Scott Allaire

191-193 South Main St

0.81-$350,000

Sold by Kari Tremblay

72 Lincoln Ave

0.28-$285,000

St. Albans Town:

616 Georgia Shore Road

1.2-$185,000

John and Lisette Raymond to David and Jennifer Reynolds

872 Harbor View Drive Unit 6B

$427,000

Sold to Heather and Shannon Greywalker

Phase 2-5 of the Village

55.43-$250,000

Swanton:

23 Glen Ridge Ln

0.32-$270,000

Courtney and Trevor Sheltra to Kyle George and Drew Neal

12 Church St

1.5-$300,000

75 Grand Ave

0.29-$255,000

Brian Hattin and Christina Hubbard to Ethan and Oriana Favreau

9 Ally Dr

$200,000

Sold to Kristine Stell

