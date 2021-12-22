Key photo

Bakersfield:

3193 VT RTE 108 South

2.3-$180,000

Cheryl and James Beckwith to Ryann Schofield

3140 VT RTE 108 South

10.14-$325,000

Betsy Hart to Monica Roberge

Enosburg:

692 Orchard St

5.44-$2,790,000

47 Archambault St

0.21-$160,000

Sold by Scott and Shari Joyal

Fairfax:

6 East Road Unit 102

$260,000

Brooke and Mitchell Thayer to Benjamin and Rebecca Stilwell

Fletcher:

256 School Craft Road

1.0-$175,000

Deborah and Phillip Wilber to Christopher Posey

65 Ellsworth Road 

9.3-$414,000

Christine and Kevin Nilsen to Mark and Stacy Moreira

187 High Meadow Road

6.89-$455,000

Sonia Clark and Charles Clark III to Brian and Deanna Kennedy

Georgia:

682 Stone Bridge Road

$295,000

Christopher Rober and Kathleen Ann Gilding to Nicole Lynn Bishop and Eric Scott Gaudette

Highgate:

242 Campagna

1.55-$399,900 

Theresa Cadieux to Heather O’Neill

Richford:

47 Seven Saplings Ln

14.72-$387,500

Eric Kane to Lena Cruickshank and Clifford Pebley

St. Albans City:

11 Beverly Ct

0.23-$260,000

Nicole Moreno to John Shoreham

62 Lincoln Ave

0.1-$210,000

Sold to Ashley Pulsifer

7 Hodges Ct

0.28-$250,000

Celina Groot-Simon and Jonathon Simon to Corinne and William Simonds

32 South Main St #6

$149,000

Justin Trombley to Anna Jackson

144-146 Pearl St

0.17-$220,000

Robert Donahue to Jenna Stone

16-18 Ferris St

0.21-$315,000

Sandra and Wayne Boudreau to Dennis Hendy

164 Pearl St

0.57-$208,000

Wayne Billado III to Samantha Schrack and Devin Unruh

51 Cedar St

0.27-$188,700 

Sold to Karl Krahn and Anna Krahns

90 Lower Welden Road 

0.27-$235,000

Jackie and Michael Bristol to Marisa Ellen Lane

27 Hudson Street

0.24-Sold for $205,000

22-24 Stowell Street

0.14-$214,000

Sold to Christine and John Leggett

12 Huntington St

0.3-$190,000

Brian Garvey Jr. and Ana Maria Molina to Amanda and Stephen Moody

4 Guyette Circ

0.23-$315,500 

Kelly Sargent to Shara and Stephen Crane

6 Howard Estates

$205,000

Cheryl Kellett to Pamela White

280 Lake St

0.1-$239,500

Jonathan Czapski to Samuel Benton and Mareesa Miles

10 Murray Dr

0.38-$410,000

Jon-Pierre and Renee Sirois to Jennifer and Kenneth Heskett

166 Pearl St

0.19-$206,600

Frances Harris to Cassandra Reyes

127 Messenger St

0.33- 238,000

Brian Deforge and Samantha McCarthy to Jay and Mary Lanfear

109 Fairfield St

0.15-$306,000

Margaret Brosseau to Nathan Dacosta and Biranna McCrillis

21 Adams St

0.34-$315,000

Janice Gleason and Paul Gleason Jr. to Eli Chevalier

141 Pearl St.

0.6-$315,000

Kirk and Yvonne Boyd to Carroll and Peter Thompson

23 Cedar St

0.5-$239,000

Louise Santillo III to Melanie Johnson and Mark Reutter

44 Lower Newton Road

5.5-Sold for $290,000

82 Upper Weldon St

0.22-$231,500 

Gloria Hayden to Dallas Bushey

50 Diamond St

0.22-$240,000

Sold by Paul Charron

10 Barlow St

0.26-$345,000

Patricia Williamson and Susan Goldstein to Norman Cyr

25 Adams St

0.26-$285,000

Donna and Stuart Porter to Christopher Lantier and Megan McParland

1 Brown Ave

0.25-$470,000

Sold by Robert Hemond

28 Beverly Ct

0.72-$310,000

Christopher and Cliare Hungerford to Amanda Gooley

St. Albans Town:

30 Mapleville Depot

Sold for $235,000

Ouellet Dr

2.49-$476,100 

Sold by Andrew and Joann Bechard

Unit 1, 34 Mapleville Depot

Sold for $420,000

100 Church Road

12-$238,750

Sold to Victoria Isham and Gregory Lemieux

545 Bingham Shore Road

0.26-540,000

James and Julia McDaniel to Jonathan Waldman

88 Swanton Road

41.9-$125,000

Kenneth Greenfield to Bartlett and Tara Greenfield

3 Thorpe Ave Ext

0.41-$242,000

Cecil and June Elwood to Corey Bushey

26 James Circle

$112,500

Sold to Jodie Peck

Swanton:

20 Ceres Circle

0.5-$280,000

Jacob and Jada Chandler to Shari Boyson and Ptricia and Robert Herbert

50 Homestead Road

1.11-$400,540

Sold to Jessica and Keith Provost

35 Ally Dr

$212,000

Matthew Anders to Michael Ploof

49 and 60 Jonerigan Dr

Sold for $2,600,000

10 Donaldson Road

3.39-$410,000

James Sharp Norton and Gregory and Karen Wardlaw to Kristen and Nathan Messier

465 Lakewood Dr

0.77-$485,000

Kristine and Leonard Stell to Danielle Russin and Christopher Salomone

103 Canada St

0.25-$199,900

Lynda Ryan and Jessie-Marie Beaumont and Cody Pion

 

