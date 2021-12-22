Bakersfield:
3193 VT RTE 108 South
2.3-$180,000
Cheryl and James Beckwith to Ryann Schofield
3140 VT RTE 108 South
10.14-$325,000
Betsy Hart to Monica Roberge
Enosburg:
692 Orchard St
5.44-$2,790,000
47 Archambault St
0.21-$160,000
Sold by Scott and Shari Joyal
Fairfax:
6 East Road Unit 102
$260,000
Brooke and Mitchell Thayer to Benjamin and Rebecca Stilwell
Fletcher:
256 School Craft Road
1.0-$175,000
Deborah and Phillip Wilber to Christopher Posey
65 Ellsworth Road
9.3-$414,000
Christine and Kevin Nilsen to Mark and Stacy Moreira
187 High Meadow Road
6.89-$455,000
Sonia Clark and Charles Clark III to Brian and Deanna Kennedy
Georgia:
682 Stone Bridge Road
$295,000
Christopher Rober and Kathleen Ann Gilding to Nicole Lynn Bishop and Eric Scott Gaudette
Highgate:
242 Campagna
1.55-$399,900
Theresa Cadieux to Heather O’Neill
Richford:
47 Seven Saplings Ln
14.72-$387,500
Eric Kane to Lena Cruickshank and Clifford Pebley
St. Albans City:
11 Beverly Ct
0.23-$260,000
Nicole Moreno to John Shoreham
62 Lincoln Ave
0.1-$210,000
Sold to Ashley Pulsifer
7 Hodges Ct
0.28-$250,000
Celina Groot-Simon and Jonathon Simon to Corinne and William Simonds
32 South Main St #6
$149,000
Justin Trombley to Anna Jackson
144-146 Pearl St
0.17-$220,000
Robert Donahue to Jenna Stone
16-18 Ferris St
0.21-$315,000
Sandra and Wayne Boudreau to Dennis Hendy
164 Pearl St
0.57-$208,000
Wayne Billado III to Samantha Schrack and Devin Unruh
51 Cedar St
0.27-$188,700
Sold to Karl Krahn and Anna Krahns
90 Lower Welden Road
0.27-$235,000
Jackie and Michael Bristol to Marisa Ellen Lane
27 Hudson Street
0.24-Sold for $205,000
22-24 Stowell Street
0.14-$214,000
Sold to Christine and John Leggett
12 Huntington St
0.3-$190,000
Brian Garvey Jr. and Ana Maria Molina to Amanda and Stephen Moody
4 Guyette Circ
0.23-$315,500
Kelly Sargent to Shara and Stephen Crane
6 Howard Estates
$205,000
Cheryl Kellett to Pamela White
280 Lake St
0.1-$239,500
Jonathan Czapski to Samuel Benton and Mareesa Miles
10 Murray Dr
0.38-$410,000
Jon-Pierre and Renee Sirois to Jennifer and Kenneth Heskett
166 Pearl St
0.19-$206,600
Frances Harris to Cassandra Reyes
127 Messenger St
0.33- 238,000
Brian Deforge and Samantha McCarthy to Jay and Mary Lanfear
109 Fairfield St
0.15-$306,000
Margaret Brosseau to Nathan Dacosta and Biranna McCrillis
21 Adams St
0.34-$315,000
Janice Gleason and Paul Gleason Jr. to Eli Chevalier
141 Pearl St.
0.6-$315,000
Kirk and Yvonne Boyd to Carroll and Peter Thompson
23 Cedar St
0.5-$239,000
Louise Santillo III to Melanie Johnson and Mark Reutter
44 Lower Newton Road
5.5-Sold for $290,000
82 Upper Weldon St
0.22-$231,500
Gloria Hayden to Dallas Bushey
50 Diamond St
0.22-$240,000
Sold by Paul Charron
10 Barlow St
0.26-$345,000
Patricia Williamson and Susan Goldstein to Norman Cyr
25 Adams St
0.26-$285,000
Donna and Stuart Porter to Christopher Lantier and Megan McParland
1 Brown Ave
0.25-$470,000
Sold by Robert Hemond
28 Beverly Ct
0.72-$310,000
Christopher and Cliare Hungerford to Amanda Gooley
St. Albans Town:
30 Mapleville Depot
Sold for $235,000
Ouellet Dr
2.49-$476,100
Sold by Andrew and Joann Bechard
Unit 1, 34 Mapleville Depot
Sold for $420,000
100 Church Road
12-$238,750
Sold to Victoria Isham and Gregory Lemieux
545 Bingham Shore Road
0.26-540,000
James and Julia McDaniel to Jonathan Waldman
88 Swanton Road
41.9-$125,000
Kenneth Greenfield to Bartlett and Tara Greenfield
3 Thorpe Ave Ext
0.41-$242,000
Cecil and June Elwood to Corey Bushey
26 James Circle
$112,500
Sold to Jodie Peck
Swanton:
20 Ceres Circle
0.5-$280,000
Jacob and Jada Chandler to Shari Boyson and Ptricia and Robert Herbert
50 Homestead Road
1.11-$400,540
Sold to Jessica and Keith Provost
35 Ally Dr
$212,000
Matthew Anders to Michael Ploof
49 and 60 Jonerigan Dr
Sold for $2,600,000
10 Donaldson Road
3.39-$410,000
James Sharp Norton and Gregory and Karen Wardlaw to Kristen and Nathan Messier
465 Lakewood Dr
0.77-$485,000
Kristine and Leonard Stell to Danielle Russin and Christopher Salomone
103 Canada St
0.25-$199,900
Lynda Ryan and Jessie-Marie Beaumont and Cody Pion
