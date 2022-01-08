Alburgh:
1556 Alburgh Springs Road
3.52-$275,000
Frederick and Nancy Fuller to James Laduke
1017 Border Road
14.74-$250,000
Sheldon Alexander and Allison Kohlmeyer to Nicole and Ryan Latimer
Lot 9 Terrapin Ln
1.86-$160,000
Sold to Michael and Susan Choiniere
Bakersfield:
1171 Witchcat Road
21.5-$515,000
Sold to Kate Donlan and Garry Smith
1142 Witchcat Road
10.01-$235,000
Hannah and John Doyle to Cole Heisler
Fairfax:
43 Upper Meadow Road
10.38-$399,000
Deborah Chamberlain and Bartholomew Chamberlain Jr. toKelsey Cone and Hunter Stark
1123 Wilkins Road
0.25-$226,000
Georgia:
473 Stone Bridge Road
1.03-$319,000
Hope and Peter LaClair to Anthony and Bailey Grattelo
30 Sandy Ln Ext
1.09-$451,050
Sold to Jeffrey and Kari Strong
108 Dunneaway Road
$340,000
Sold to Mark and ReJeanne Gilding
Sheldon:
Both Sides of VT RTE 105
279-$565,000
Sold by Philip and Suzanne Parent
St. Albans Town:
11 Crest Road, Unit 10
$1,100,000
141 French Hill Road
4.38-$249,000
Sold to Jamie Page
523 French Hill Road
10.1-$580,000
Timothy Binder and Audrey Bellefeuille to Daniel Caskey and Margaret Jones
424 Lake Shore Road
0.69-$380,000
Brian and Rosemary Steinberg to David and Elizabeth Boudreau
111 Lord Road
80.2-$275,000
Sold by Anita Morin
Swanton:
61 Lord Road
72.1-$144,500
Sold by Anita Morin
26 Platt St
0.75-$250,000
Lisa Gorton to Colin Gaudette
First Street
128.75-$1,575,000
Sold by Kathleen Demers
32 Middle Road
37-$150,000
Sold by Paul Jarvis
