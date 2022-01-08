Key photo

Alburgh:

1556 Alburgh Springs Road

3.52-$275,000

Frederick and Nancy Fuller to James Laduke

1017 Border Road

14.74-$250,000

Sheldon Alexander and Allison Kohlmeyer to Nicole and Ryan Latimer

Lot 9 Terrapin Ln

1.86-$160,000

Sold to Michael and Susan Choiniere

Bakersfield:

1171 Witchcat Road

21.5-$515,000

Sold to Kate Donlan and Garry Smith

1142 Witchcat Road

10.01-$235,000

Hannah and John Doyle to Cole Heisler

Fairfax: 

43 Upper Meadow Road

10.38-$399,000

Deborah Chamberlain and Bartholomew Chamberlain Jr. toKelsey Cone and Hunter Stark

1123 Wilkins Road

0.25-$226,000

Georgia:

473 Stone Bridge Road

1.03-$319,000

Hope and Peter LaClair to Anthony and Bailey Grattelo

30 Sandy Ln Ext

1.09-$451,050

Sold to Jeffrey and Kari Strong

108 Dunneaway Road

$340,000

Sold to Mark and ReJeanne Gilding

Sheldon:

Both Sides of VT RTE 105

279-$565,000

Sold by Philip and Suzanne Parent

St. Albans Town:

11 Crest Road, Unit 10

$1,100,000

141 French Hill Road

4.38-$249,000

Sold to Jamie Page

523 French Hill Road

10.1-$580,000

Timothy Binder and Audrey Bellefeuille to Daniel Caskey and Margaret Jones

424 Lake Shore Road

0.69-$380,000

Brian and Rosemary Steinberg to David and Elizabeth Boudreau

111 Lord Road

80.2-$275,000

Sold by Anita Morin

Swanton:

61 Lord Road

72.1-$144,500

Sold by Anita Morin

26 Platt St

0.75-$250,000

Lisa Gorton to Colin Gaudette

First Street

128.75-$1,575,000

Sold by Kathleen Demers

32 Middle Road

37-$150,000

Sold by Paul Jarvis

 

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you