Enosburg:

104 Laporte Dr

10.2-$235,000

Lori and Rocky Elkins to Taylor Paquette and Matthew Rollo

Fairfax:

2595 Main St

4.27-$575,000

Peggy and Richard Wimble to Andrew and Glyn Gelinas

12 Arbor Meadow Road

2.49-$557,000

Sarah and Timothy Fabrizio to Hsiao Chin Chiu

238 Carroll Hill Road

2.5-$425,000

Sold to Samantha Senna and Michael Slingerla

2 Forrest Road

2.36-$405,000

John Rathgeber to Daniel Gray

Georgia:

638 Nottingham Dr

1.75-$370,000

Kathleen Collins and Michael Putnam to Sarah Moore

Richford:

2 Main St

0.04-$135,000

Sold to Morgan and Robert Mcallister

Sheldon:

10299 VT Route 105

215.7-$1,005,000

Sold to Sarah and Sean Stebbins

St. Albans Town:

289 Brigham Road

0.48-$341,000

Sold by Jessica Barrow

952 Harbor View Dr

0.04-$388,000

James Littlefield to Aaron and Megan Scowcroft

Swanton:

11 Taylor Dr

0.2-$238,000

Judy and Robert Boulerice to Jacob and Breanna Boulerice

25 Greenwich St

0.2-$300,000

Aaron and Megan Scowcroft to Brett and Brittany Boulerice

 

 

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger.

