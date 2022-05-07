Enosburg:
104 Laporte Dr
10.2-$235,000
Lori and Rocky Elkins to Taylor Paquette and Matthew Rollo
Fairfax:
2595 Main St
4.27-$575,000
Peggy and Richard Wimble to Andrew and Glyn Gelinas
12 Arbor Meadow Road
2.49-$557,000
Sarah and Timothy Fabrizio to Hsiao Chin Chiu
238 Carroll Hill Road
2.5-$425,000
Sold to Samantha Senna and Michael Slingerla
2 Forrest Road
2.36-$405,000
John Rathgeber to Daniel Gray
Georgia:
638 Nottingham Dr
1.75-$370,000
Kathleen Collins and Michael Putnam to Sarah Moore
Richford:
2 Main St
0.04-$135,000
Sold to Morgan and Robert Mcallister
Sheldon:
10299 VT Route 105
215.7-$1,005,000
Sold to Sarah and Sean Stebbins
St. Albans Town:
289 Brigham Road
0.48-$341,000
Sold by Jessica Barrow
952 Harbor View Dr
0.04-$388,000
James Littlefield to Aaron and Megan Scowcroft
Swanton:
11 Taylor Dr
0.2-$238,000
Judy and Robert Boulerice to Jacob and Breanna Boulerice
25 Greenwich St
0.2-$300,000
Aaron and Megan Scowcroft to Brett and Brittany Boulerice
