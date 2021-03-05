Here are recent property transactions in Franklin County:
Alburgh14 Macomber Point
0.74 | $400,000
Louise Nornmandeau to Anna Katten and Locas Voelk
98 Alburgh Springs Rd
2.9 | $320,000
Hendryk Madler-Korn and Triet Nguyen-Guang to Eloise and Gregory Gohort
1092 U.S. Route 2 South
2.62 | $257,000
Luann Beyor and others to Alexander and Taylor Russell
Bakersfield1035 Main St North
2.25 | $362,000
Pamela Mudgett to Dillon Devrow and Stacey Garcia
Fairfax21 Sunset View Rd
0.98 | $380,000
Ashley Lacross to Adrianna Elizabeth and Scott Cousineau
Georgia1264 Sandy Birch Rd
2.0 | $272,000
Kevin Grogan to Hannah and Timothy Dusablon
Highgate3242 Carter Hill Rd
6.0 | $330,000
James and Shanon Guilmette to Brian and Kara Candage
Montgomery206 North Main St
5.5 | $315,000
Debra and Lance Barnett to Lacey and Scott Martin
1955 North Main St
1.0 | $203,000
Meagan and Michael Moulton to Emily Liles and Randolph Smith
St. Albans11 Finn Ave
0.24 | $220,000
Sean and Wendy Baker to Alice Ruais
Key:
Address
Acreage | Selling Price
Seller to Buyer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.