Key photo
Stock photo

Here are recent property transactions in Franklin County:

Alburgh14 Macomber Point

0.74 | $400,000

Louise Nornmandeau to Anna Katten and Locas Voelk

98 Alburgh Springs Rd

2.9 | $320,000

Hendryk Madler-Korn and Triet Nguyen-Guang to Eloise and Gregory Gohort

1092 U.S. Route 2 South

2.62 | $257,000

Luann Beyor and others to Alexander and Taylor Russell

Bakersfield1035 Main St North

2.25 | $362,000

Pamela Mudgett to Dillon Devrow and Stacey Garcia

Fairfax21 Sunset View Rd

0.98 | $380,000

Ashley Lacross to Adrianna Elizabeth and Scott Cousineau

Georgia1264 Sandy Birch Rd

2.0 | $272,000

Kevin Grogan to Hannah and Timothy Dusablon

Highgate3242 Carter Hill Rd

6.0 | $330,000

James and Shanon Guilmette to Brian and Kara Candage

Montgomery206 North Main St

5.5 | $315,000

Debra and Lance Barnett to Lacey and Scott Martin

1955 North Main St

1.0 | $203,000

Meagan and Michael Moulton to Emily Liles and Randolph Smith

St. Albans11 Finn Ave

0.24 | $220,000

Sean and Wendy Baker to Alice Ruais

Key:

Address

Acreage | Selling Price

Seller to Buyer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you