Here are recent property transactions in Franklin County:
Fairfax68 River Rd
1.0 | $219,900
Jamie and Travis Mears to Shawn Martell and Sabrina Sims
68 Maxfield Rd
10.09 | $200,000
Lawrence and Loretta Grant to Bradford and Jessie Davis
Fairfield169 New St
1.2 | $275,000
Kregg and Nicole Kittell to Anne and Hazel Lepeltier
St. Albans816 Maquam Shore Rd
1.0 | $407,000
Andrew and Kathryn Ellenburger to Heather and Patrick Crawford
Swanton8 Ceres Circle
1.04 | $265,000
April and Robin Blouin to Maureen and Robert Toof
Key
Address
Acreage | Selling Price
Seller to Buyer
