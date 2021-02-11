Key photo

Here are recent property transactions in Franklin County:

Fairfax68 River Rd

1.0 | $219,900

Jamie and Travis Mears to Shawn Martell and Sabrina Sims

68 Maxfield Rd

10.09 | $200,000

Lawrence and Loretta Grant to Bradford and Jessie Davis

Fairfield169 New St

1.2 | $275,000

Kregg and Nicole Kittell to Anne and Hazel Lepeltier

St. Albans816 Maquam Shore Rd

1.0 | $407,000

Andrew and Kathryn Ellenburger to Heather and Patrick Crawford

Swanton8 Ceres Circle

1.04 | $265,000

April and Robin Blouin to Maureen and Robert Toof

Key

Address

Acreage | Selling Price

Seller to Buyer

