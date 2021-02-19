Key photo

Here are recent property transactions in Franklin County:

Georgia

373 Bovat Rd

10.15 | $225,000

Annie Beauchesne to Major Munson

301 Woods Hollow Dr

0.8 | $419,000

Ashley Donnellan and Sean McCabe to Melissa and Ryan Corey

Richford

18 Maple St

0.72 | $159,000

Mary Donna to Elizabeth Parker

St. Albans

51 Russell St

0.34 | $335,000

Andrea and Christopher Grant to Robert Coburn and Erica Finnegan

800 Maquam Shore Rd

0.78 | $905,000

Michael and Wendy Barnum to Ernest Barnard and Lindsey Dickinson

31 Bayview Dr

0.46 | $295,000

Joseph Aldrich Jr. and Kim Irish-Aldrich to Conor Lamb and Callan O. Tracy

Lot 1 Bellevue Carriage Rd

3.04 | $200,000

Rachel and Samuel Smith to Tyler Stanislas

Swanton

72 Beebe Rd

0.25 | $255,000

Tina Brosky to Amy Fletcher

Lot 1 42 Penell Rd

10.9 | $230,100

Michael Allard to Elberon Connaway

