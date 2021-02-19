Here are recent property transactions in Franklin County:
Georgia
373 Bovat Rd
10.15 | $225,000
Annie Beauchesne to Major Munson
301 Woods Hollow Dr
0.8 | $419,000
Ashley Donnellan and Sean McCabe to Melissa and Ryan Corey
Richford
18 Maple St
0.72 | $159,000
Mary Donna to Elizabeth Parker
St. Albans
51 Russell St
0.34 | $335,000
Andrea and Christopher Grant to Robert Coburn and Erica Finnegan
800 Maquam Shore Rd
0.78 | $905,000
Michael and Wendy Barnum to Ernest Barnard and Lindsey Dickinson
31 Bayview Dr
0.46 | $295,000
Joseph Aldrich Jr. and Kim Irish-Aldrich to Conor Lamb and Callan O. Tracy
Lot 1 Bellevue Carriage Rd
3.04 | $200,000
Rachel and Samuel Smith to Tyler Stanislas
Swanton
72 Beebe Rd
0.25 | $255,000
Tina Brosky to Amy Fletcher
Lot 1 42 Penell Rd
10.9 | $230,100
Michael Allard to Elberon Connaway
Key Address Acreage | Selling Price Seller to Buyer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.